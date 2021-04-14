9 pro tips to easing back into post-lockdown training

It’s been a year since gyms first closed, and for many of us it’s been almost as long since we followed a real fitness regime The saying ‘only fools rush in’ feels particularly apt here, so we asked an expert how to ease ourselves back into tip top shape. Ollie Thompson, Personal Trainer at SIX3NINE, says it’s important to hang onto the health benefits lockdown has brought as well as shed its unhealthier side effects.

1 – Sleep – Over the last year of lockdown life and working from home, the majority of us have seen substantial improvements in not only how much sleep we’re getting on a regular basis, but also improved sleep quality. It’s important to try to hold onto these healthier sleeping habits we’ve developed and do our best to ensure we maintain a regular sleep schedule. This will have a hugely positive impact on all areas of our life, including fitness.

2 – Hydration – With lockdown lifting and many of us either going back to the office or heading out to the shops and gyms, our overall weekly activity will likely increase, for many of us quite a drastic increase. It’s important to remember to stay hydrated during the day, especially as the warmer weather rolls around, we should ensure we’re consuming at least 2 litres each and every day. Even more so if we are exercising.

3 – Walking/General Activity – Lockdown had the majority of the country heading out on a long daily walk to ensure we got out of the house both for our mental and physical health. Just because rules are lifting and normal life could be on the horizon, it doesn’t mean we should allow that daily walk fall by the wayside. Aiming for a step goal each day is an extremely healthy habit to hold onto long into the future.

4 – 3 x Sensible resistance training sessions – Now the gyms have opened up again we have the option of leaving our living room workouts behind and heading back to the weights room. Resistance training is an important modality of training for everybody with countless benefits including joint health, improvements in mood and a decreased risk of disease just to name a few.

5 – Me-time – The line between work life and personal life has been blurred for many over the past 12 months. This has led to many people struggling to disconnect from work and experience increased stress and anxiety. As we head back to the office or pick up some of our favourite past times again it’s key to remember how important it is to take breaks, to disconnect and to maintain that healthy work life balance. This will be crucial for maintaining healthy sleeping habits and overall mental health.

Leading on from point 5, to disconnect from work throughout lockdown some of us will have taken up some new hobbies. Just because the country has started to open up again doesn’t mean you should leave that hobby behind.

6 – Moderate Alcohol Intake – With the recent re-opening of pubs and restaurants much of the country will be heading out to indulge. And possibly over indulge! Alcohol is very non-filling so it doesn’t feel as bad as over-eating, however it contributes negatively, rather than positively to your overall health and energy levels.

7 – Socialising – This might sound like an obvious one, but spend time with family and friends. This will help with general happiness and mental health, talking in person and enjoying eachothers company.

8 – Tune in to your body – what hurts, what hasn’t been used in a while, has sitting affected your posture? At SIX3NINE we include a full body ‘MOT’ within a free consultation, meaning we can address these issues and help advise on a fitness plan going forward, taking things into account such as lifestyle choices and goals. It’s important to address any aches and pains by seeing a health professional.

9 Don’t Rush in – Be sensible when training, don’t jump into training again head first. It may take a little while to get going and don’t be frustrated if things seem harder at first. Take it slow and progress weight, volume and intensity gradually over the first few weeks.

SIX3NINE is a boutique fitness studio with venues in Covent Garden and The City, specialising in one-to-one bespoke personal training, nutritional support and fitness classes. To find out more visit the SIX3NINE website here.