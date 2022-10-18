888 blames increasing UK safety controls for falling revenue

Gambling giant 888 has blamed increasing safety controls for online users in the UK and the closure of its Netherlands operations for its slipping revenue.

The Netherlands made up around four and six per cent of the 888 and William Hill brands respectively.

Revenue fell seven per cent year-on-year to £449m in the three months to 30 September.

888 said this morning that it expects revenue for the final quarter of this year to be in-line with 2021 levels – the equivalent of around £214m, according to previous filings.

Total UK online revenue came in at £171m, down 13 per cent over the year. The betting giant said the tumble “driven by a reduction in average spend per player”, which had sunk 14 per cent.

“Revenues during the third quarter continued the trends we have seen in recent quarters, with relatively resilient trading across our main international markets and in our retail estate, but continued pressure on our UK online revenues in light of the ongoing impact of the enhanced player safety measures,” CEO Itai Pazner said in a statement.

“We are changing the mix of our business to a lower spending, more recreational player base that gives us confidence in the long-term potential for our UK business.”