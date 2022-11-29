888 targets revenue of more than £2bn in 2025

Gambling giant 888 said it is targeting a revenue of more than £2bn in 2025, over twice the revenue it reported in 2021.

Ahead of its Capital Markets event later in the day, the firm, which recently acquired rival William Hill, said it expects adjusted core profit for the year to be in the range of £305m to £315m.

888 Holdings saod it will consolidate technology platforms and teams, stop brands competing against each other and focus on more select markets.

Although Peel Hunt gave 888 a buy recommendation, stating that it was “all to play for” with the stock, the broker warned the plans sound “plausible, albeit considerably easier, to put into an Excel model than to deliver in the real world over the next three years”.

Today’s update comes just a month after the London-listed company blamed increasing safety controls for online users in the UK and the closure of its Netherlands operations for its slipping revenue in the three months to 30 September.

Total UK online revenue came in at £171m, down 13 per cent over the year. The betting giant said the tumble “driven by a reduction in average spend per player”, which had sunk 14 per cent.

CEO Itai Pazner said there was continued pressure on the UK online revenues “in light of the ongoing impact of the enhanced player safety measures”.