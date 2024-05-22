13 hilarious tweet reactions to the Rishi Sunak election speech

Rishi Sunak has announced there will be a general election on 4 July in a speech on the steps of Downing Street amid thick rainfall.

As he spoke the D:Ream song Things Can Only Get Better blared from the speakers of protesters outside the Downing Street gates.

The song was first used by the Labour Party for their election campaign in 1997. Here are 13 of the best Tweets summing up today’s chaotic general election speech.

Things can only get wetter

Thing can only get wetter. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 22, 2024

It’s like performance art

I love this so much – rain pouring down, 'Things Can Only Get Better' drowning out Rishi's speech. It's like a performance art piece — Amit Katwala (@amitkatwala) May 22, 2024

Rishi looking like he’s crawled out of the Thames

Rishi Sunak looking like he’s just crawled out the Thames as “Things Can Only Get Better” booms out from disruptors near the gates… just delicious pic.twitter.com/aeJlFRCf04 — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 22, 2024

Renders sketch writers redundant

Rishi Sunak, soaking wet, trying to announce the general election over the most famous Labour campaign song in history really does encapsulate his premiership in a way that renders sketch writers redundant pic.twitter.com/5cK36AAAAu — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 22, 2024

This is peak Britain

Rishi Sunak shouting over a protestor playing THINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER in the pouring rain is peak Britain. 10/10. — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) May 22, 2024

Feels quite on the nose….

A soggy Rishi Sunak announcing a general election while "Things Can Only Get Better" blares out feels quite on the nose.. pic.twitter.com/Qvyx691ZIm — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 22, 2024

Alexa, play things can only get better

Alexa, play things can only get better — Will (@willglloyd) May 22, 2024

Multi million pound media room and Sunak stands in the pissing rain?

Multi million pound media room inside Downing St. and Sunak decides to stand outside in then pissing rain with Things Can Only Get Better drowning him out.



Magnificent 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V3I6oRcbYi — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) May 22, 2024

Withnail & I gags

"I've called an election by mistake" pic.twitter.com/YdTtqu49Mu — Tim Chipping (@timchipping) May 22, 2024

Forced to work in the rain unnecessarily?

Forced to work in the rain unnecessarily?



Join a union. pic.twitter.com/yiq1jamHIT — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) May 22, 2024

Music player deserves a gong

Whoever is playing ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ during Rishi’s announcement deserves a gong. Lol pic.twitter.com/9Hgi3dNNM4 — Maurice Mcleod (he/him) (@mowords) May 22, 2024

Gogglebox references

Someone’s playing Things Can Only Get Better phahaha #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/5RdyUXqepd — Tom (@tommtthw) May 22, 2024

Drowned and out

Drowned and out

🙏🏽 https://t.co/nGcKCfG1lr — Meera Dattani 🇪🇺 (@no_fixed_plans) May 22, 2024

It was unfortunate timing for the Prime Minister, who in his speech hailed the “generation-defining moment” of his furlough scheme.

He said: “As I stand here as your Prime Minister, I can’t help but reflect that my first proper introduction to you was just over four years ago. I stood behind one of the podiums upstairs in the building behind me.

“I told you that we faced a generation-defining moment and that we as a society could not be judged by some Government action, but by the small acts of kindness we showed one another.

“You met that challenge and then some, and I had never been prouder to be British.

“I have never, and will never, leave the people of this country to face darkness alone.

“We were hit by a pandemic which upended normal life” he said, and just as we were recovering, “war returned to Europe”.

“On July 5, either Keir Starmer or I will be prime minister.

“He has shown time and time again that he will take the easy way out and do anything to get power.

“I have to say, if he was happy to abandon all the promises he made to become Labour leader once he got the job, how can you know that he won’t do exactly the same thing if he were to become prime minister?

“If you don’t have the conviction to stick to anything you say, if you don’t have the courage to tell people what you want to do, and if you don’t have a plan, how can you possibly be trusted to lead our country, especially at this most uncertain of times?”