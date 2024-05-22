13 hilarious tweet reactions to the Rishi Sunak election speech
Rishi Sunak has announced there will be a general election on 4 July in a speech on the steps of Downing Street amid thick rainfall.
As he spoke the D:Ream song Things Can Only Get Better blared from the speakers of protesters outside the Downing Street gates.
The song was first used by the Labour Party for their election campaign in 1997. Here are 13 of the best Tweets summing up today’s chaotic general election speech.
Things can only get wetter
It’s like performance art
Rishi looking like he’s crawled out of the Thames
Renders sketch writers redundant
This is peak Britain
Feels quite on the nose….
Alexa, play things can only get better
Multi million pound media room and Sunak stands in the pissing rain?
Withnail & I gags
Forced to work in the rain unnecessarily?
Music player deserves a gong
Gogglebox references
Drowned and out
It was unfortunate timing for the Prime Minister, who in his speech hailed the “generation-defining moment” of his furlough scheme.
He said: “As I stand here as your Prime Minister, I can’t help but reflect that my first proper introduction to you was just over four years ago. I stood behind one of the podiums upstairs in the building behind me.
“I told you that we faced a generation-defining moment and that we as a society could not be judged by some Government action, but by the small acts of kindness we showed one another.
“You met that challenge and then some, and I had never been prouder to be British.
“I have never, and will never, leave the people of this country to face darkness alone.
“We were hit by a pandemic which upended normal life” he said, and just as we were recovering, “war returned to Europe”.
“On July 5, either Keir Starmer or I will be prime minister.
“He has shown time and time again that he will take the easy way out and do anything to get power.
“I have to say, if he was happy to abandon all the promises he made to become Labour leader once he got the job, how can you know that he won’t do exactly the same thing if he were to become prime minister?
“If you don’t have the conviction to stick to anything you say, if you don’t have the courage to tell people what you want to do, and if you don’t have a plan, how can you possibly be trusted to lead our country, especially at this most uncertain of times?”