13 hilarious tweet reactions to the Rishi Sunak election speech

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issues a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, after calling a General Election for July 4. Picture date: Wednesday May 22, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak has announced there will be a general election on 4 July in a speech on the steps of Downing Street amid thick rainfall.

As he spoke the D:Ream song Things Can Only Get Better blared from the speakers of protesters outside the Downing Street gates.

The song was first used by the Labour Party for their election campaign in 1997. Here are 13 of the best Tweets summing up today’s chaotic general election speech.

Things can only get wetter

It’s like performance art

Rishi looking like he’s crawled out of the Thames

Renders sketch writers redundant

This is peak Britain

Feels quite on the nose….

Alexa, play things can only get better

Multi million pound media room and Sunak stands in the pissing rain?

Withnail & I gags

Forced to work in the rain unnecessarily?

Music player deserves a gong

Gogglebox references

Drowned and out

It was unfortunate timing for the Prime Minister, who in his speech hailed the “generation-defining moment” of his furlough scheme.

He said: “As I stand here as your Prime Minister, I can’t help but reflect that my first proper introduction to you was just over four years ago. I stood behind one of the podiums upstairs in the building behind me.

“I told you that we faced a generation-defining moment and that we as a society could not be judged by some Government action, but by the small acts of kindness we showed one another.

“You met that challenge and then some, and I had never been prouder to be British.

“I have never, and will never, leave the people of this country to face darkness alone.

“We were hit by a pandemic which upended normal life” he said, and just as we were recovering, “war returned to Europe”.

“On July 5, either Keir Starmer or I will be prime minister.

“He has shown time and time again that he will take the easy way out and do anything to get power.

“I have to say, if he was happy to abandon all the promises he made to become Labour leader once he got the job, how can you know that he won’t do exactly the same thing if he were to become prime minister?

“If you don’t have the conviction to stick to anything you say, if you don’t have the courage to tell people what you want to do, and if you don’t have a plan, how can you possibly be trusted to lead our country, especially at this most uncertain of times?”

