7 amazing watches that blew our minds this year

While many companies have struggled in 2020, the watch industry has proven remarkably resiliant. It has also released some truly stunning pieces that would look at home on the wrist of any self-respecting horology nerd. Here are six of the very best.

Longines Heritage Classic – Tuxedo

Bell & Ross BR 05 Chrono

Rolex New Oyster Perpetual

Patek Philippe Chronograph Ref. 5172G-001

Glashutte PanoLunar Tourbillon

Longines has been a long-time favourite brand at City A.M., producing incredible watches that reference classic designs of the past. This one is a particularly fine example, with its bold, clean black and white design that harks back to the elegance of the 1940s, with a sub dial in the lower half featuring a second hand. So stripped back is the design, it even forgoes the usual “Automatic” tag.

£1,570, longines.com

This sumptuous limited edition creation is not a watch that blends in. Featuring a flying tourbillon, a solid gold, hand engraved dial, a moon phase and date window, this is a horological masterclass, an instant classic that will look as wonderful in 100 years as it does today. The blue Louisiana alligator leather strap with platinum fold fastener is the icing on the cake. Get in quick – it’s limited to just 25 pieces.

£115,100, glashuette-original.com

Few brands say ‘quality’ quite like Patek Philippe, but even by that brand’s sky-high standards, this watch is a real stunner. The manual winding chronograph comes in a white gold case with gilloched pushers and three-tier lugs. But it’s the wide, confident blue dial that really gets our hearts racing – something that’s wonderfully complimented by the hand stitched navy blue calfskin strap.

£60,390, patek.com

This chunky 42mm piece from Bell & Ross is a real beauty. Its square case is inspired by flight instruments, although the company says it’s perfectly suited to “urban explorers”. The BR 05 is now equipped with a chronograph movement, making it a super-desirable piece for the horology fans in your life this Christmas.

£5,200 for the steel bracelet and £4,800 for the rubber strap, bellross.com

Even by Rolex’s standards, the Oyster Perpetual is a special watch. The brand’s first waterproof wristwatch, it was the foundations upon which Rolex has built its reputation since 1926. This new version exudes an easy grace, with its waterproof Oystersteel case housing a self-winding movement via a Perpetual rotor. Available with a range of coloured dials, this elegant champagne is our pick of the bunch.

From £4,050 for the 28mm to £4,700 for the 41mm, rolex.com

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Memovox Timer

Limited to just 250 units, this striking timepiece comes from Jaeger-LeCoultre’s long tradition of creating ‘chiming’ wristwatches. And while the alarm function demonstrates a mastery of watchmaking, that fabulous blue and silver dial, consisting of concentric circles, is a masterclass in design. Simply put, this is a true show-stopper.

£13,900, jaeger-lecoultre.com

Vacheron Overseas Self-Winding

A maker of many exquisite timepieces with some wonderful design flourishes, this Overseas Self-Winding watch is a crisp and clean classic that leans into the trend for blue dials. Instantly recognisable as a Vacheron, the ability to switch the bracelet for a range of straps makes this a versatile as well as beautiful piece.

£44,800, vacheron-constantin.com