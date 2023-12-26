5 things to do for Betwixmas including Doctor Who and self care

Ah, Betwixmas, that strange, seemingly never-ending period between Christmas and new year.

It’s all about turkey gorging, but when the leftovers run dry, here are five other ideas for ways to spend your time.

Keep the festive vibe alive by catching a panto

There’s more availability after Christmas for all of the best festive shows, like Jennifer Saunders’ turn at the London Palladium in Peter Pan and Hackney Central’s Aladdin. We also love the new Turbine theatre that’s part of the Battersea Power Station complex, so head there for something more adult. The Nutcracker is playing right now.

Go shopping for yourself

Many of the ‘new year’ sales actually start on Boxing Day, even on Christmas Day itself. Get away from the turkey leftovers with a wander down Oxford Street; it’ll still be busy but bargain hunters are a smaller pack than the chaotic present buyers of the pre-Christmas rush.

Have a self-care day

Make use of the stocking face masks and skincare supplies by taking a self-care day to yourself. Peace and quiet is the ultimate antidote to the chaos of Christmas Day. If you’d rather head out, we love the new Claridge’s Spa and the huge new pool at the Old War Office, which is huge for central London.

Laugh through a seasonal show

Holiday-themed shows – and ordinary ones – are playing at some fun temporary spaces across town. The Between the Bridges pop-up on the Southbank has some great cabaret, comedy and theatre, with mulled wine behind the bar, and head to the newly opened Underbelly Boulevard to catch Bernie Dieter’s cabaret in Soho. It’s a fun new space to check out in the heart of Theatreland.

Catch up on TV

Ncuti Gatwa is a sensation as the new Doctor Who in a new episode which aired on Christmas Day. He follows David Tennant’s return this winter and the new Doctor’s episode is available on iPlayer. Otherwise catch up on the new episodes of The Crown and there’s new Bake Off too.