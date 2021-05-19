5 jobs available in London this week

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

Are you on the hunt for a new and exciting role? We’ve noticed a huge increase in the amount of jobs being posted to our job board lately (which makes a lot of sense considering that the world is slowly returning to normal). Anyway, we wanted to share some of these jobs with you, in the hopes that your dream gig might just be a couple of clicks away…

Senior Analytics Manager, eClerx

This role on eClerx ABU’s (Analytics Business Unit) leadership team is a unique opportunity to work across diverse problem statements, mentor a team of deeply passionate data experts, have direct access to C-level leaders and their priorities, and have a measurable impact on growth and value-creation. In this role, you will collaborate with members of the delivery, sales, and account management teams to discover how clients can derive value from their data, and work to make data more useful across organisations.

The ideal candidate is self-motivated and will have previous work experience in the analytics, big data, and/or consulting services industry.

Product Executive, Paddy Power Betfair

Reporting to and supporting a Product Manager in the Central Product Team, the Product Executive will be responsible for developing some of the product capabilities and experiences, which are required to ensure that Betfair and Paddy Power customers get world-class relevant and consistent experiences across every touchpoint, onsite and offsite. These capabilities will drive experiences that engage customers throughout their lifecycle and will be fundamental parts of the Marketing Acquisition, CRM and Product journeys and funnels.

The Product Executive is expected to work across all stages of the Product Life Cycle and will also support other key Strategic, Brand or Customer initiatives, as needed.

Sr. Business Analyst – ESG Solutions, Moody’s Corporation

Moody’s ESG Solutions group is looking for a Sr. Business Analyst to support ESG, climate and sustainable finance -related product development initiatives. You will serve as the primary contact with key stakeholders to elicit requirements, validate requirements and keep relevant parties informed and engaged throughout the entire product lifecycle. You will work with the product strategy team, design leads, program management and development teams to drive the execution of key deliverables.

The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor of Arts or Science degree or equivalent experience required; IT or related technical field is highly preferred. You will have a good understanding of ESG data and analytics along with an ability to train and learn quickly in areas with little prior experience.

Design Technologist, FORMIDABLE LABS

Do you love writing code, but also love design? Do you enjoy deep customer research and understanding users’ needs, emotions, and behaviours to inform experience design strategies? Do you enjoy being responsible for building products from ideation through design, to front-end development? FORMIDABLE LABS are growing their team and are looking for a hybrid developer designer who leans more towards product design and enjoys producing production-grade code and user-centric design.

They are in search of a mid-level design-technologist to help them realise their product vision. You will work closely with project managers, engineers as well as the design team to meticulously deliver ideas into production This role is a Formidable full-time position for residents of the UK.

Senior Software Engineer – Prism, Checkout.com

Joining a brand new team, you will work on the technical design, implementation, testing and deployment of several .NET Core applications composing Checkout’s upcoming new risk solution. The ideal candidate is passionate about the .NET ecosystem, spirited, believes in small, Agile iteration, and enjoys creating clean, robustly tested code.

The ideal candidate will be someone that enjoys learning new skills and using the best tools for the job. They will have solid experience in Software Development, Design and Architecture, along with strong knowledge and application of software design patterns and experience with .NET Core and ASP.NET Core.