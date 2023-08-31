4 amazing Edinburgh Fringe shows coming to London

The Edinburgh Fringe runs throughout August annually

The best shows to emerge from Edinburgh Fringe, the world’s biggest arts festival, by Adam Bloodworth

If you couldn’t be bothered to pay over the odds for terrible accommodation in Edinburgh then you’re in luck, here are four of the best Edinburgh Fringe 2023 acts that have London transfers coming up.

COURTNEY PAUROSO’S VANESSA 5000 As conversations around the baffling futures of AI swirl, of course it would be a pressing topic at the Edinburgh Fringe. One of the most unusually entertaining shows that incorporated AI was Vanessa 5000, in which performer Pauroso played a sex robot with corporate backing, naturally. The show plays at the Soho Theatre until 2 September

LORNA ROSE TREEN’S SKIN PIGEON Lorna won Dave’s best joke of the Fringe award for her one-woman show, which also garnered five-star reviews from lots of the major newspapers. The show is about how Treen has always pretended to be other people “for fun”, and invites us inside her mind to meet the characters for big laughs and even bigger costumes. Soho Theatre, from 19 October

WOODHILL Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes has a history of untimely inmate deaths and official reports have called it “unsafe”. Protest theatre troupe Lung have devised this piece to share testimonies from the bereaved families of some of the victims. At Shoreditch Town Hall from 20 September

STRATEGIC LOVE PLAY The idea of awkwardness on first dates resonates with us all, and this play amplifies the most horrendously awkward parts. The two-hander plays out a first date in real time, with one partner hovering in small talk and the other keen to really get under the skin of the person opposite. At the Soho Theatre from 6 September

