Edinburgh Fringe’s best jokes of 2023 have been revealed

The Edinburgh Fringe runs throughout August annually

There are thousands of performers at the Edinburgh Fringe all trying out new material with the aim of making you laugh.

But only one joke could with the best joke of the Edinburgh Fringe, as voted for by comedy TV channel, Dave.

And it was a gag by the comedian Lorna Rose Treen who has a show on at the Pleasance Courtyard during this year’s Fringe.

It’s quite a straightforward gag. Here it goes: “I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah.”

Speaking at the accolade, Rose Treen said: “I am blooming chuffed to have won Dave’s best joke of the fringe! Are you kidding! I can’t wait to tell my mum!

“It is already such a wonderful joy to be debuting at the Edinburgh Fringe this year, and this is a lovely thing on top. A huge thank you for awarding my stupid joke with this title!”

Coming second at the awards was a joke about apologetic Brits by Liz Guterbock which went: “The most British thing I’ve ever heard? A lady who said “Well I’m sorry, but I don’t apologise”.’

And third was a rather sobering joke about inflation and the economy by Amos Gill which went: “Last year I had a great joke about inflation. But it’s hardly worth it now.”

The Edinburgh Fringe runs until 28 August this year and sees thousands of comedy, theatre and other performance types take over the city of Edinburgh. To find out more visit the Fringe’s official website.