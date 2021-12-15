4C Labs a step closer to launch of UK medical cannabis clinics

4C Labs will be able to prescribe cannabis to patients at online clinics.

4C Labs has become the first company to obtain permissions to both cultivate and sell medicinal cannabis in the UK.

Patients will be able to book online consultations with doctors who can prescribe them medicinal cannabis over the internet 4C Labs said in a statement today. Last month the company was granted a license to build a 40,000 square foot weed farm in Guernsey which will help 4C to provide the UK market with “consistent access” to cannabis-based medicines.

Greg Dobbin, the chief executive of 4C LABS, said, “we are extremely excited to have successfully registered our virtual clinic; this is a major step

forward for patients who are eligible for medical cannabis, as well as those who are looking for an integrated approach to treatment that considers all aspects of wellbeing.

“We are developing a leading digital platform enabling automated scheduling, one click records retrieval and digital prescriptions, to significantly streamline the process. To make the process easy for patients, we have simplified the patient pathway to dramatically reduce the time between consultation and prescription delivery,” said Dobbin referring to plans to create a next day cannabis delivery service for UK patients.

Medicinal cannabis growth and use first became legal in the UK back in 2018, however it is yet to be prescribed to patients on a wide scale.

Only a handful of NHS CBPM prescriptions have been issued with the vast majority coming from the private system which means high costs for appointments, assessments and medicines. Meanwhile millions of Britons are seeking out cannabis based products, using CBD purchased at their local pharmacy or health food store.

In a sign that UK legislators are warming up to the idea a medical cannabis company called Equinox, which counts two House of Lords members amongst its directors, recently announced plans for a public float on London’s AIM marketplace.

