3 cool roles to apply for in November

And just like that, we’re in a new month already! Where has the time gone? If you’re looking to make some changes this November, a fun new job might be a great place to start. We have a whole host of brilliant open roles on our job board.

District Sales Manager – Enterprise, Palo Alto Networks

At Palo Alto Networks everything starts and ends with their mission that being the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting a digital way of life. They have the vision of a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. They’re a company built on the foundation of challenging and disrupting the way things are done, and they’re looking for innovators who are as committed to shaping the future of cybersecurity as we are.

As a member of the sales leadership team, you will build and drive regional Major and Named account sales teams to exceed company objectives while growing your region according to plan. You’ll be responsible for building a high-performance sales culture that delivers results in bookings, sales development, and forecast accuracy while simultaneously mentoring and developing your team members to accomplish individual and organizational goals. It will be required that you track sales activity, provide sales projects, and create and analyze metrics.

A challenge inspires you, rather than intimidates you, and you aren’t afraid of setting accelerated goals to drive you to succeed. More than that, you are motivated by empowering clients to meet their cybersecurity needs and you are driven with an encompassing passion for solutions selling. You’re not afraid of addressing the critical challenges they are facing within digital transactions – and really, you thrive on the pressure.

Analytics Consultant, eClerx

This role on eClerx’s Solutions Consulting team is a unique opportunity that allows you the freedom and opportunity to work across diverse domains and problem statements, have direct access to C-level leaders and their priorities and have a measurable impact on revenue at the same time. Over the past few years, they have continued to focus on growing their analytics footprint within existing and prospective clients. They are excited to bring new team members at this leadership level to scale and catalyze that growth!

eClerx’s Analytics team plays a crucial role in communicating the value their solutions and services can offer in solving the business problems they uncover with their existing and prospective clients. In this role, you will collaborate with members of the sales and account management teams to discover how clients can derive value from their data, and work to make data more useful across organizations. The ideal candidate is self-motivated and will have previous work experience in the analytics, big data, and/or consulting services industry. He or she will be able to lead by example in taking a consultative approach to discover unarticulated analytical needs of our customers, as well as connecting the dots between customer requirements to solution, service, and consulting offerings, as a trusted advisor to the client.

VP, Strategic Partnership & Innovation EMEA, eShopWorld

eShopWorld is seeking a passionate and entrepreneurial Strategic Partnership & Business Development Professional. The VP of Strategic Partnerships will join a Commercial organization, focusing on cultivating a network of strategic partners to advance the company’s strategic vision and accelerate growth for EMEA. Reporting to the Chief Commercial Officer EMEA, this person will identify, secure, and manage commercial partnerships with the ambition to accelerate new business development in targeted industrial verticals.

This is an excellent opportunity for a strategic thinker who does not need to operate linearly and who can think outside the box to develop win-win partnerships. You will be responsible for supporting ESW relationships with partners by leading strategic business development, ensuring partners gain business value from partnerships and expanding the relationship to ensure mutual benefit.

The ideal candidate will have 7+ years in similar business/partnerships development positions, along with significant experience in business development and building new strategic relationships including concept generation, proposal development, and contract negotiation. They will need a proven track record in creating and managing large scale strategic partnerships in the technology and/eCommerce sectors and a strong ability to collaborate and partner with cross-functional business partners and vendors to execute strategy.