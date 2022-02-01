3 brilliant companies that are hiring in London at the moment

As we emerge from the last few years of lockdowns and restrictions, things are really starting to look positive. The world is somewhat returning to normal (FINALLY), and we couldn’t be happier. One sure fire way to spot that things are getting better is the fact that so many amazing companies are hiring all over the world, but most importantly for you lovely people, they’re hiring in London.

We have hand selected a few of the companies that have some really amazing opportunities here in this marvellous city.

Check them out now…

Indeed

At Indeed, their mission is to help all people get jobs by connecting them to better work, which creates better lives. They are looking to grow their teams with people who share this energy and enthusiasm for creating the best experience for job seekers and employers.

The job seeker’s first value is the foundation of Indeed’s simple, but powerful mission statement:

“We help people get jobs, worn proudly across the chests of Indeedians around the globe. We also keep an empty orange chair in every conference room to remind ourselves to always give the job seeker a seat at the table.”

Indeed has always prioritised aligning customer value with how they make money. When Indeed’s co-founders Rony Kahan and Paul Forster decided to put job seekers first, they also built a pay-for-performance business model that ensured Indeed would only get paid when their clients succeed. With new competitors popping up all the time, innovation is essential for Indeed’s survival. To them, that means not being afraid to fail and trying lots of risky things. They believe when people are bold, it leads to big breakthroughs.

From the top down, Indeed operates on the premise that an idea is only great if you can prove it with data, no matter who you are. This approach keeps them humble in their approach to problem solving and lets the results speak for themselves.

Indeed knows that while talent is evenly distributed, opportunity is not. That’s why they have set ambitious goals to make their products and workplace more equitable, accessible and sustainable for all.

Fancy joining the Indeed family? Head over to their careers page now, and check out all of their amazing open roles in the US right now.

Klarna

Klarna was founded in 2005 in Stockholm, Sweden with the aim of making it easier for people to shop online. In the last 15 years, technology has evolved, excited, and transformed the world around us, yet their mission remains as relevant as ever – to make paying as simple, safe and above all, smooth as possible.

Klarna is now one of Europe’s largest banks and is providing payment solutions for 90 million consumers across more than 250,000 merchants in 17 countries. Klarna offers direct payments, pay after delivery options and installment plans in a smooth one-click purchase experience that lets consumers pay when and how they prefer to. At Klarna, they’re in the middle of what they call their ‘moment’. They are revolutionising shopping, payments, and banking. And the world is taking note. But it doesn’t come easy. They have to be brave enough to take risks. Bold enough to fail. And, unreasonable enough to accept nothing but the best.

In the years since their founding, they have become Europe’s highest valued private fintech (and 4th highest worldwide). And they’re growing their turnover by 40% each year. Which makes trying new things out and the freedom to explore not just a reality. But a necessity. Today, they have over 5,000 employees and hire more than 3,000 people a year – and you could be one of them! Their offices are spread over 3 continents and are staffed by 100+ nationalities. And their shared experience is one that is as diverse and collaborative as it is impactful, dependable, and rewarding.

Klarna has a wide range of open roles in London, from finance to marketing, and beyond.

Starling Bank

Starling Bank is a leading digital bank on a mission to disrupt the banking industry. They have built an app with smart money management tools to help customers live a healthier financial life. They also offer groundbreaking B2B banking and payments services.

Since their launch in 2014, Starling Bank has surpassed 2.5 million accounts in total: including 400,000 business accounts for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Their total deposits, meanwhile, have surpassed £7 billion over the same period (impressive stuff, right?)

They are a fully licensed UK bank, with the culture and spirit of a fast-moving, disruptive technology company. They’ve won the Best British Bank award four years running, and now employ more than 1,700 people across their London, Southampton and Cardiff offices.

Starling Bank is an equal opportunity employer, and they are proud of their ongoing efforts to foster diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Individuals seeking employment at Starling Bank are considered without regard to race, religion, national origin, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, medical condition, ancestry, physical or mental disability, military or veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

The good news? Starling Bank has a number of really exciting open positions at the moment, from Data Science to Customer Service, and everything in between. Check them out now!