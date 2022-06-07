£24,000 per ticket to attend original ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ crypto event

The original Wolf of Wall Street, whose blockbuster memoir about his explosive career in high finance was the inspiration for the 2013 movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is co-hosting an exclusive two-day cryptocurrency event in London this month costing one Bitcoin – around a whopping £24,000 – to attend.

Jordan Belfort, 59, is the US entrepreneur, speaker, author and ex-stockbroker who is these days an investor in a handful of start-ups including a new NFT platform and an animal-themed crypto project – having become a strong advocate for digital assets, despite previously being an outspoken crypto sceptic.

He ran his first crypto workshop in Miami earlier this year, and now he’s coming to the UK to join forces with Brian Rose, the founder and host of media platform London Real, for an exclusive two-day event starting on June 25.

Rose, 50, spent 15 years trading derivatives in the financial markets on Wall Street and Chicago before crossing the Atlantic to work in The City of London 20 years ago.

He has lived in the capital ever since, often stating “I’m a Londoner with an American accent”. He subsequently built his London Real digital brand with a combined total of 5.4 million social media followers. In 2021 he made national headlines after coming seventh out of 20 in the London mayoral election.

Last Autumn, Rose used his considerable banking experience to set up The Crypto & DeFi Academy, where he runs courses on crypto, NFTs and decentralised finance – and has since featured in national media as a crypto commentator, such as a recent Yahoo ’Can you live in London for 24-hrs using only Bitcoin?’ video story.

In addition, he has interviewed more than 1,000 guests broadcast from his London Real studios over the last decade, creating content that has now been viewed over a BILLION times.

The event will take place at Rose’s central London studios, which will host ‘an intimate crypto experience with tailored advice, strategy, networking, industry experts and more’.

The two former-Wall Street traders – with more than 50 years of combined experience – will be going deep into the latest cutting-edge investment strategies for all things crypto, DeFi and the metaverse.

And the event is designed to provide a full luxury experience hosted across the two days, with highlights including:

One-to-one teaching programme with Belfort and Rose

Breakout sessions looking at How To Raise VC, Picking The Next Big Protocol and more

A formal private dinner

In-depth syllabus covering the hottest crypto topics

NFT & Metaverse Workshops

DeFi Yield Farming Tutorial

“The Wolf and The Rose In-Person Mastermind is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get direct access to two of the most sought-after perspectives in the cryptoverse,” Rose said.

“We’re looking forward to hosting this incredible event at London Real Studios, and offering our attendees access to some of the best dealflow in the sector from both the US and Europe.”

Belfort added: “London has always been one of my favourite cities, and I can’t wait to host this event with Brian and his London Real team.

“The truth is that I love crypto and I love the opportunities it presents, but making the right decisions about the opportunities out there is what makes the difference between big losses and big gains – which is why this Mastermind event is the perfect way for me to help people develop their crypto portfolios to create generational wealth.”