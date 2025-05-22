2025 Champions Trophy was most watched ever, says ICC

India beat New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, which attracted record viewing figures

The 2025 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy became the most watched edition of the tournament ever, global cricket chiefs have revealed.

The 15 matches, hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, gathered 368bn global views – a 19 per cent increase on the last edition in 2017, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Audience data also revealed 308m global viewing minutes per over, the most ever for any ICC event.

The final, in which India defeated New Zealand, was the most watched fixture in the Champions Trophy since its inception in 1998, and the third most watched across all ICC events in history.

The fixture on 9 March saw India win the Champions Trophy for a third time, with the final gathering 65.3bn live viewing minutes globally – 52.1 per cent up on the 2017 final, when Pakistan beat India to be crowned champions for the first time. The previous edition of the Champions Trophy was held in England and Wales.

Jay Shah, ICC chairman, said: “We are delighted to share that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has achieved record-breaking global viewership, making it the most-watched edition of the tournament to date. These remarkable numbers reflect the growing global appeal of the game and the strength of our partnerships.

“It’s also heartening to witness exceptional growth in markets such as Australia, where Amazon Prime Video recorded a 65 per cent increase in viewership compared to the 2017 edition, and in the United States, where Willow TV saw a notable rise in audience figures despite challenging start times.

“These milestones are a testament to the game’s expanding footprint and the passion of cricket fans worldwide.”

The 2029 edition of the tournament is set to take place in India. Cricket is due to be part of the Olympic Games in 2028 for the first time in 128 years.