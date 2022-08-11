100,000 rebel Brits pledge non-payment of energy bills by cancelling their direct debits

Over a hundred thousand people will soon have added their name to a pledge to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity on 1 October if the government fails to adequately address the crisis of sky rocketing energy bills.

The live tally of number of pledges can be viewed at dontpay.uk – currently at over 99,000 people.

In addition, over 31,000 people have signed up as activists in their local communities, and over 3,000 people have joined 150 Don’t Pay groups across the country.

“In just a few weeks, over 100,000 of us from across the country have come together to say we will refuse to be pushed into fuel poverty and we no longer want to pay for the profits of the energy companies,” a spokesperson for Don’t Pay told City A.M. this morning.

“We are building the biggest mass non-payment campaign since the Poll Tax and we are showing the powers that be that our collective power will force an end to this crisis.”

He aded: “For too long we have sat by while power and wealth in this country have been accumulated by too few people at the expense of everyone else.”