What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

1 Minute Market Rundown – 10th May 2022

Trade the Extremes

Crypto Under Pressure

USD Hits New 2 Decade High

Yesterday really was more of the same – another risk rout. Equities sold off, yields flew, gold lower – further deleveraging going through the markets. Overnight, we have seen dip buyers emerge helping to stop the rot…for now.

There seemed to be only two things in the green yesterday and that was the USD and the VIX (volatility index). The fact the VIX remains elevated (above 30) is a sign we are in for a wild ride. The sentiment seems undoubtedly bearish but the market isn’t quite capitulating yet. A straight line move seems unlikely so to see moments of risk rallying is to be expected. We remain firmly in a ‘trade the extremes’ mode at the moment.

We have been moaning for a while now that crypto markets didn’t have any crypto specific news and it was getting boring and was just trading like equities. Please hit me if I complain about a lack of crypto news again. The Terra fall out we mentioned yesterday continues to send shockwaves through the crypto markets. For the second time Terra, UST, lost its peg in 48 hours. UST is the third largest stablecoin by market cap and dropped as low as $0.65 – remember it’s supposed to be trading at $1! Unlike its counterparts, USDC and USDT, which are backed by cash and assets in the bank, UST is designed to hold 1:1 with the dollar via its algorithmic relationship with Terra’s native asset, LUNA. Minting LUNA requires the burning of UST and vice versa and arbitrage opportunities are supposed to keep UST 1:1 with the dollar. The Luna Foundation Guard has built up healthy reserves (c.$4bn) of BTC, AVAX, LUNA and UST to deploy in case its algorithm stopped working. Thus far it has loaned out $1.5bn to defend the peg – it is quite safe to say it hasn’t worked yet. It was only a month ago Luna was above $100 and is now currently sub $40. The liquidations seen in LUNA has spilled over to the whole crypto market. We flagged yesterday that BTC was at risk of testing $30k and it actually traded below there before finding some support. As we highlighted yesterday, we are happy to buy these dips in crypto – we are just ensuring to leave room to add if further sell offs happen. The caveat to all of this is what extent the Terra news has on this market. For those of us who remember 2008, we had what is known as a ‘run at the banks’. This is where healthy financial institutions faced massive withdrawals due to the panic that had set in. If this panic now spills over into other stablecoins and there is a run at them then to say the stability of the crypto ecosystem comes into question.

We have scaled back positions in FX and actually feel the USD may sell off today. This isn’t our view changing to that of a risk on one but more a relief rally may be on the cards today. Ultimately we will look to buy into USD sell offs especially versus GBP.

For more information and industry insights, visit www.bcbgroup.com

Disclaimer

BCB Payments Limited is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, no. 807377, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 as an Authorised Payment Institution. BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC, a company incorporated under the laws of the Swiss Confederation in the canton of Neuchâtel with business identification number CHE-415.135.958, is an SRO member of VQF, an officially recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The information contained in this document should not be relied upon by investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. It is gathered from various sources and should not be construed as guidance. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell digital assets or any equivalents or any security or investment product of any kind either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The views expressed in this document about the markets, market participants and/or digital assets accurately reflect the views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees, should not be relied on and are subject to change. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This document may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance of the digital asset markets or markets in their derivative instruments is not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred by a client as a result of decisions made based on any information provided.