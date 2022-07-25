Macro challenges, climate change and digitisation drive growth for tech firm SThree

Macro-economic challenges, digitisation and the fight against climate change provided a major boost to science and tech firm SThree.

The company reported a 64 per cent rise in profit before tax to £44.3m in the first half of 2022 compared 2021’s first half.

SThree also made progress towards ESG targets with more than 16,540 people “positively impacted” the first half, with its renewables business providing seven per cent of net fees with a rise of 22 per cent from the previous year.

The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (‘STEM’) staffing firm had a solid 2022, with revenues up 26 per cent to £772.2m from £615.1m H1 2021. It also reported £203.1m in net fees, a 25 per cent gain from the previous £164.3m in 2021 H1.

“Our Group has generated another excellent period of growth, surpassing the milestone of £200 million of net fees in a half year, driven by a strong performance across all our regions and STEM disciplines,” SThree CEO Timo Lehne said.

“The macro challenges that we face globally – the need for digital transformation, climate change, supply chain disruption – drive an ever-increasing need for people with STEM skills.”