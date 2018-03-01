London buildings, bridges and landmarks

Framestore, an award-winning visual effects company, is the latest creative company to move into Holborn. [...]
Police are currently investigating a package of white powder found at Parliament in Westminster, a House of Commons [...]
London City Airport remains closed due to an unexploded bomb found in the Thames, which police hope to remove [...]
The sales of two of London's most iconic skyscrapers pushed overseas investors' interests in central London offices [...]
People living in London work more, commute for longer and have less sex than people living in other cities - but [...]
Lumiere has returned to the capital to bring some much-needed cheer to the end of January - here's everything [...]
The government has been urged to help London's businesses by pushing ahead with key infrastructure projects [...]
The company behind the Shard's viewing platform has launched a lawsuit against three so-called urban climbers [...]
Tower Bridge has reopened after being closed earlier due to an unplanned demo. [...]
The newest skyscraper to join the cluster of towers on Leadenhall Street has just gained an extra 10 storeys, [...]
The Shard is finally fully let, five years after it launched, after Warwick Business School expanded its London [...]
Rumours of the demise of the capital's foreign investor market are greatly exaggerated, it seems, after new research [...]
It's that time of year again: the winner of the coveted Carbuncle Cup has been announced - and the recipient of [...]
It is not often that a British newspaper editor uses a rival publication to air their views, but then George Osborne [...]
Big Ben's bongs are being banished for four years as the world's most iconic clock undergoes vital maintenance. [...]
