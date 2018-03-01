London buildings, bridges and landmarks

This film company is moving to Holborn, London's new "Creative Corridor"

Framestore, an award-winning visual effects company, is the latest creative company to move into Holborn. [...]

1 March 2018
Police investigating after package of white powder found at Parliament

Police are currently investigating a package of white powder found at Parliament in Westminster, a House of Commons [...]

13 February 2018
London City Airport unexploded bomb disruption will last until tomorrow

London City Airport remains closed due to an unexploded bomb found in the Thames, which police hope to remove [...]

12 February 2018
A record level of investment in London offices came from abroad last year

The sales of two of London's most iconic skyscrapers pushed overseas investors' interests in central London offices [...]

31 January 2018
Londoners work more and have less sex than people in other cities

People living in London work more, commute for longer and have less sex than people living in other cities - but [...]

30 January 2018
Lumiere London: Everything you need to know about the light festival

Lumiere has returned to the capital to bring some much-needed cheer to the end of January - here's everything [...]

19 January 2018
Give London's businesses a break, government urged

The government has been urged to help London's businesses by pushing ahead with key infrastructure projects [...]

3 January 2018
The Shard is suing three "urban climbers" who scaled it this summer

The company behind the Shard's viewing platform has launched a lawsuit against three so-called urban climbers [...]

8 November 2017
Seven people in custody after Tower Bridge pollution demonstration

Tower Bridge has reopened after being closed earlier due to an unplanned demo.  [...]

30 October 2017
The City's newest skyscraper just got an extra 10 storeys

The newest skyscraper to join the cluster of towers on Leadenhall Street has just gained an extra 10 storeys, [...]

3 October 2017
The Shard is finally fully let, five years after its launch

The Shard is finally fully let, five years after it launched, after Warwick Business School expanded its London [...]

2 October 2017
Asian investors account for almost half of major London property deals

Rumours of the demise of the capital's foreign investor market are greatly exaggerated, it seems, after new research [...]

29 September 2017
This is officially the ugliest building in the UK (yes, it's in London)

It's that time of year again: the winner of the coveted Carbuncle Cup has been announced - and the recipient of [...]

6 September 2017
Forget the Garden Bridge and HS3: The best projects aren't big or shiny

It is not often that a British newspaper editor uses a rival publication to air their views, but then George Osborne [...]

23 August 2017
The sound of silence: Big Ben's bongs will stop at noon today

Big Ben's bongs are being banished for four years as the world's most iconic clock undergoes vital maintenance. [...]

21 August 2017
