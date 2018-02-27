Last year’s Cheltenham Festival was a game of two halves for Willie Mullins. [...]
Paddy Power Betfair's good start to the year at the Cheltenham Festival was undone by results that "favoured [...]
Jockey Ruby Walsh toasted Ireland’s dominance on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival after he and trainer [...]
Jockey Noel Fehily admitted his shock after piloting Special Tiara to victory over red-hot favourite Douvan in [...]
Trainer Nicky Henderson savoured a record-breaking sixth Champion Hurdle triumph after Buveur D’Air won the [...]
After last year's booze-fuelled escapades at Cheltenham Festival tarnished the lavish event, the racecourse [...]
As bookmakers prepare for next week's Cheltenham festival, Paddy Power has unveiled an 18 per cent jump in revenue [...]
William Hill put on a brave face on its full-year performance this morning with the firm's share price rising [...]
Britons snapped up tickets for live sporting events at a rate of more than one for every person in the country [...]
Paddy Power Betfair today revealed a loss of £48m due to merger-related costs in the first half of this year [...]
William Hill said today that better than expected takings around the Euro 2016 football championship had helped [...]
Humanities students were given a fright in this week's Budget. Getting pizza suddenly got a lot easier. And [...]
The odds weren't on the punters to win this year, but savvy betting has put the bookies down by £50m at the start [...]
There are likely to be only nine runners in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup (Friday 3.30pm), but what the field [...]
All eyes will be on Victoria Pendleton when she completes the most extraordinary ‘Switching Saddles’ challenge [...]
Trainer Gordon Elliott has made no secret of the fact that one race at the Festival he desperately wants to win [...]
Jockey Tom Scudamore hailed Thistlecrack as the best horse he has ridden after the Colin Tizzard-trained eight-year-old [...]
This week's Cheltenham Festival could see online bookies process more than 50 per cent more betting transactions [...]
The Pertemps Final (2.10pm) used to be the type of race where trainers could hide their light under a bushel. [...]
When the Colin Tizzard-trained THISTLECRACK finished fifth in last year’s Imperial Cup, even his connections [...]
This year sees the inaugural running of the Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (4.50pm), which may once [...]
Last week owner Rich Ricci stipulated that if Vautour didn’t line up in Friday’s Gold Cup, he wouldn’t [...]
DOUVAN proved on Tuesday that the trainers who were running scared of him in the Arkle were absolutely spot on. [...]
Trainer Nicky Henderson revelled in a fairytale comeback after Sprinter Sacre rolled back the years with a vintage [...]
Cheltenham Festival has banned a group of footballers from attending the event after MK Dons midfielder Samir [...]
Willie Mullins has a vice-like grip on this year’s Cheltenham Festival and he has won tomorrow’s closing race, [...]
Every preview night I’ve attended over the last two weeks has billed Wednesday afternoon’s RSA Chase (2.10pm) [...]
Not many horses divide opinion more at this year's Cheltenham Festival than the Willie Mullins-trained UN DE SCEAUX [...]
In the run-up to Cheltenham, Paul Nicholls has been very keen on the chances of Diego Du Charmil in the Fred Winter [...]
Anyone who witnessed Yanworth’s breathtaking victory on Trials Day at Cheltenham in January will understand [...]
