Brexit

Business wants certainty over transition more than broad final Brexit deal

Business wants certainty over transition more than broad final Brexit deal

Legal certainty from a quickly agreed transition deal is of greater value to businesses than a more comprehensive [...]

12 March 2018
Cable slammed for "white faces" Brexit slur

Cable slammed for "white faces" Brexit slur

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable has been slammed for saying the Brexit vote was driven by a nostalgia for [...]

11 March 2018
Shares
171
Views
11,724
How to start investing

How to start investing

A sense of trepidation is normal for first-time investors. While choosing, managing and monitoring your own investments [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
2,193
IEA poaches Legatum's top Brexit adviser Shanker Singham and team

IEA poaches Legatum's top Brexit adviser Shanker Singham and team

Free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has poached Shanker Singham and three of his team [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
20
Views
815
Our outdated notions of Saudi Arabia risk hampering economic progress

Our outdated notions of Saudi Arabia risk hampering economic progress

"Ana Aidan? Me too?” I asked in fumbling Arabic, as our host invited our otherwise all-male delegation to join [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
21
Views
14,440
What to expect from next week's Spring Statement

What to expect from next week's Spring Statement

The chancellor will next week deliver his new, understated Spring Statement - and although it is not expected [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
3
Views
994
Should the government prioritise domestic growth over Brexit?

Should the government prioritise domestic growth over Brexit?

Should the government prioritise domestic growth over the Brexit negotiations? [...]

9 March 2018
Views
598
British banks set for "Year One" of new post-crash era as profits rise

British banks set for "Year One" of new post-crash era as profits rise

Growing profits at the UK’s biggest banks will insulate them against economic and political shocks from Brexit [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
910
JP Morgan chair argues for 'greatest possible access’ to single market

JP Morgan chair argues for 'greatest possible access’ to single market

JP Morgan Securities chair Sir Win Bischoff has called for the UK to have the “greatest possible access” to [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
277
UK makes Brexit promise to Gibraltar on financial services

UK makes Brexit promise to Gibraltar on financial services

The UK government has pledged to give financial services firms based in Gibraltar market access until 2020, in [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
3
Views
1,838
Govt's Brexit analysis: City's position could be "severely eroded" by FTA

Govt's Brexit analysis: City's position could be "severely eroded" by FTA

The government's controversial analysis into the impact of Brexit has been published by a cross-party group of [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
29
Views
3,413
Minister says despite "reports to the contrary" Brexit talks are going well

Minister says despite "reports to the contrary" Brexit talks are going well

Aviation minister Baroness Sugg has rebuffed concern over the state of talks for airlines post-Brexit, saying [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
291
McDonnell slams chancellor for "showing his hand" over City priorities

McDonnell slams chancellor for "showing his hand" over City priorities

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has slammed his government counterpart for "showing his hand" over priorities [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
145
Fox urges Brexit negotiators to "keep the temperature down"

Fox urges Brexit negotiators to "keep the temperature down"

International trade secretary Liam Fox has urged Brexit negotiators to "keep the temperature down" as talks enter [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
587
There can be no winners in a trade war

There can be no winners in a trade war

Today, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Governing Council meets to set monetary policy for the Eurozone. [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
126

Content tagged with "Brexit"