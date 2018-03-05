Tom Hayes

Guillaume Adolph fined by FCA for Libor rigging

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined former Deutsche Bank trader Guillaume Adolph £180,000 and banned [...]

5 March 2018
More questions raised over Libor trader trials as families write to MPs

The families of three former traders convicted of manipulating the Libor benchmark have written to MPs in an [...]

7 January 2018
Not so fast: Tom Hayes halts watchdog's move to ban him over Libor rigging

Former UBS and Citigroup trader Tom Hayes, who is currently serving an 11-year sentence for Libor rigging, has [...]

8 November 2017
Libor: How a little known benchmark rate rocked the City of London

Before a rate-rigging scandal rocked the City, the London interbank offered rate (Libor) was one of the most important [...]

27 July 2017
The cultural detective who probes banks to find the root of their problems

When Barclays chief executive Jes Staley attempted to unmask a whistleblower, prompting an investigation by financial [...]

25 June 2017
The Libor trials: Where we are now

Barclays sent shockwaves through the City when, in July 2012, it was fined nearly £300m by British and US regulators [...]

12 April 2017
Convicted Libor trader Tom Hayes sues City watchdog over industry ban

Tom Hayes, the first person to be found guilty of Libor rigging in the UK, is suing the City watchdog to overturn [...]

22 February 2017
Convicted Libor trio to face confiscation hearing tomorrow

Three ex-Barclays bankers previously found guilty of Libor-rigging offences are scheduled for confiscation hearings [...]

8 February 2017
Tom Hayes has launched the next stage of his Libor appeal

Tom Hayes, the first person in the UK to be found guilty of playing a role in the Libor-rigging scandal, has submitted [...]

30 January 2017
Bankers jailed over Libor-rigging scandal to take next step in appeals

Tom Hayes, the first person in the UK to be found guilty of playing a role in the Libor-rigging scandal, is due [...]

29 January 2017
Convicted Libor traders hit back at fraud squad boss

Two convicted Libor traders have launched fresh attacks against the head of the fraud squad for presenting "misleading" [...]

6 November 2016
Ex-Barclays trio in bid to appeal their Libor convictions

Former Barclays bankers Jonathan Mathew, Alex Pabon and Jay Merchant have applied to appeal their convictions [...]

15 August 2016
Tom Hayes' crowdfunding campaign breaks £30,000 mark

The crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Tom Hayes' legal fees has broken the £30,000 barrier. [...]

1 August 2016
Rogue trader Kweku Adoboli warns it could happen again

UBS rogue trader Kweku Adoboli has warned banking culture still has a lot to answer for.  [...]

1 August 2016
Now Tom Hayes' crowdfunding campaign has broken the £25,000 mark

A campaign to raise legal fees for former trader Tom Hayes has recently broken the £25,000 mark. [...]

10 July 2016
