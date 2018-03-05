The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined former Deutsche Bank trader Guillaume Adolph £180,000 and banned [...]
The families of three former traders convicted of manipulating the Libor benchmark have written to MPs in an [...]
Former UBS and Citigroup trader Tom Hayes, who is currently serving an 11-year sentence for Libor rigging, has [...]
Before a rate-rigging scandal rocked the City, the London interbank offered rate (Libor) was one of the most important [...]
When Barclays chief executive Jes Staley attempted to unmask a whistleblower, prompting an investigation by financial [...]
Barclays sent shockwaves through the City when, in July 2012, it was fined nearly £300m by British and US regulators [...]
Tom Hayes, the first person to be found guilty of Libor rigging in the UK, is suing the City watchdog to overturn [...]
Three ex-Barclays bankers previously found guilty of Libor-rigging offences are scheduled for confiscation hearings [...]
Tom Hayes, the first person in the UK to be found guilty of playing a role in the Libor-rigging scandal, has submitted [...]
Tom Hayes, the first person in the UK to be found guilty of playing a role in the Libor-rigging scandal, is due [...]
Two convicted Libor traders have launched fresh attacks against the head of the fraud squad for presenting "misleading" [...]
Former Barclays bankers Jonathan Mathew, Alex Pabon and Jay Merchant have applied to appeal their convictions [...]
The crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Tom Hayes' legal fees has broken the £30,000 barrier. [...]
UBS rogue trader Kweku Adoboli has warned banking culture still has a lot to answer for. [...]
A campaign to raise legal fees for former trader Tom Hayes has recently broken the £25,000 mark. [...]
