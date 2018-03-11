Theresa May

Litvinenko hits out at government over Salisbury spy poisoning

The widow of murdered Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko has said that the UK government failed to learn lessons [...]

11 March 2018
Boris Johnson says Saudi reforms are "hugely beneficial" to the UK too

Boris Johnson said Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince's "sweeping reform programme" was "hugely beneficial" to the UK [...]

10 March 2018
Editor's Notes: The IoD must find a way out of its own Game of Thrones

God, what a mess. A major corporate governance crisis has hit the very top of the UK’s leading corporate governance [...]

9 March 2018
JP Morgan chair argues for 'greatest possible access’ to single market

JP Morgan Securities chair Sir Win Bischoff has called for the UK to have the “greatest possible access” to [...]

8 March 2018
The EU’s Italy calamity is the UK’s big Brexit opportunity

One problem with Britain’s domestic focus on Brexit is that we tend not to consider, never mind discuss in any [...]

8 March 2018
City backs Hammond as he fights back against Tusk

Chancellor Philip Hammond has won broad support for his speech today, pressing the case for why financial services [...]

7 March 2018
Peanut butter, orange juice, bourbon, steel: EU warns of US tariffs

The EU has warned Donald Trump that it will launch tough new levies on US exports of bourbon, peanut butter and [...]

7 March 2018
Rudd indicates breakthrough on Skripal substance

Amber Rudd has said more is known about the substance that put caused former double agent Sergei Skripal and his [...]

7 March 2018
EU proposes no-frills and "costly" trade deal

European Council President Donald Tusk has rebuffed Theresa May's hopes of a dynamic trading relationship, insisting [...]

7 March 2018
Cobra meeting today over poisoning of Russian double agent

Home secretary Amber Rudd will this morning chair an emergency Cobra committee over the suspected assassination [...]

7 March 2018
The economic impact of Brexit is just beginning to bite

If you needed any further evidence that Brexit and the uncertainty caused by the continued ambiguity of Britain’s [...]

7 March 2018
Takeover decisions should not be subject to political caprice

Humankind has yet to come up with a fairer or more effective system for distributing resources than a marketplace [...]

7 March 2018
Hammond to demand EU rethink on post-Brexit financial services

The City will today become the latest battle ground in the Brexit negotiations, as the chancellor demands financial [...]

7 March 2018
Verhofstadt to meet ministers following warning over May's City plans

European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt is to meet with a number of senior ministers today - [...]

6 March 2018
Brexit is the property sector’s chance to spur real investment

The plans the Prime Minister announced on Monday to reduce bureaucracy and increase the supply of housing are [...]

6 March 2018
Content tagged with "Theresa May"