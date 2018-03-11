The widow of murdered Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko has said that the UK government failed to learn lessons [...]
Boris Johnson said Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince's "sweeping reform programme" was "hugely beneficial" to the UK [...]
God, what a mess. A major corporate governance crisis has hit the very top of the UK’s leading corporate governance [...]
JP Morgan Securities chair Sir Win Bischoff has called for the UK to have the “greatest possible access” to [...]
One problem with Britain’s domestic focus on Brexit is that we tend not to consider, never mind discuss in any [...]
Chancellor Philip Hammond has won broad support for his speech today, pressing the case for why financial services [...]
The EU has warned Donald Trump that it will launch tough new levies on US exports of bourbon, peanut butter and [...]
Amber Rudd has said more is known about the substance that put caused former double agent Sergei Skripal and his [...]
European Council President Donald Tusk has rebuffed Theresa May's hopes of a dynamic trading relationship, insisting [...]
Home secretary Amber Rudd will this morning chair an emergency Cobra committee over the suspected assassination [...]
If you needed any further evidence that Brexit and the uncertainty caused by the continued ambiguity of Britain’s [...]
Humankind has yet to come up with a fairer or more effective system for distributing resources than a marketplace [...]
The City will today become the latest battle ground in the Brexit negotiations, as the chancellor demands financial [...]
European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt is to meet with a number of senior ministers today - [...]
The plans the Prime Minister announced on Monday to reduce bureaucracy and increase the supply of housing are [...]
Content tagged with "Theresa May"