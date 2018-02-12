It's been almost five years since Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg published Lean In, which encouraged women to raise [...]
Facebook is the latest US tech giant to jump on the digital skills bandwagon, promising to train one million people [...]
The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted to relax rules around so-called net neutrality. [...]
Amber Rudd is heading to Silicon Valley, the home of the biggest global tech giants, to talk to them on home [...]
Facebook is taking action today to tackle online extremism and hate speech with a new programme, the Online Civil [...]
Facebook can no longer be considered a mere social media network. [...]
Facebook does not want to be the "arbiter of truth", operating chief Sheryl Sandberg has said. [...]
Women at the top of tech industry are raking in billions. [...]
On day two of this year's biggest gathering of world leaders, the focus moved to tech. [...]
If you're going to get help with your new Facebook page, it doesn't get any better than having Sheryl Sandberg, [...]
Social network Facebook promoted its long-standing chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg to its board yesterday, [...]
