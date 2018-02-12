Sheryl Sandberg

Helena Morrissey Q&A: How women and men can have it all

It's been almost five years since Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg published Lean In, which encouraged women to raise [...]

12 February 2018
Facebook's promising to help Europe learn digital skills

Facebook is the latest US tech giant to jump on the digital skills bandwagon, promising to train one million people [...]

22 January 2018
The US has repealed net neutrality: How tech companies reacted

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted to relax rules around so-called net neutrality. [...]

15 December 2017
Amber Rudd's meeting top Silicon Valley tech firms about tackling terrorism

Amber Rudd is heading to Silicon Valley, the home of the biggest global tech giants, to talk to them on home [...]

31 July 2017
Facebook launches a new programme to combat online extremism

Facebook is taking action today to tackle online extremism and hate speech with a new programme, the Online Civil [...]

23 June 2017
Facebook is having an identity crisis

Facebook can no longer be considered a mere social media network. [...]

5 May 2017
Facebook should not be "arbiter of truth" says Sheryl Sandberg

Facebook does not want to be the "arbiter of truth", operating chief Sheryl Sandberg has said. [...]

24 April 2017
These are the five richest women in tech

Women at the top of tech industry are raking in billions. [...]

15 April 2015
Video: Eric Schmidt, Sheryl Sandberg and Satya Nadella at Davos

On day two of this year's biggest gathering of world leaders, the focus moved to tech. [...]

22 January 2015
Ex-BP boss gets a helping hand with Facebook

If you're going to get help with your new Facebook page, it doesn't get any better than having Sheryl Sandberg, [...]

1 December 2014
Sandberg first woman on Facebook board

Social network Facebook promoted its long-standing chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg to its board yesterday, [...]

26 June 2012

Content tagged with "Sheryl Sandberg"