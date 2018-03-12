Sadiq Khan fears London businesses could be hit with a “brain drain” if staff are unable to achieve their ambition [...]
Sadiq Khan pledged to be the most “business-friendly” mayor to lead London when he was elected almost two [...]
London mayor Sadiq Khan said today a pilot will get underway to improve support for victims of domestic abuse, [...]
London mayor Sadiq Khan has welcomed the launch of an independent affordability review into Crossrail 2, saying [...]
Framestore, an award-winning visual effects company, is the latest creative company to move into Holborn. [...]
London mayor Sadiq Khan said today his revised transport strategy for the capital over the next 25 years now includes [...]
The boss of Addison Lee has written to Sadiq Khan in a call to maintain the congestion charge exemption for private [...]
The extended Night Overground will kick into action tonight, including Canonbury and Highbury & Islington [...]
London's deputy mayor for transport will issue a rebuke of government today for abandoning the capital's transport [...]
“Ice cram sales and forest fires are correlated because both occur more often in the summer heat,” wrote [...]
Throughout its history, London has thrived by attracting people from across the world to the city. [...]
London remains the most attractive location in Europe for tech talent seeking to move for work, new figures reveal. [...]
Sadiq Khan has ramped up the number of affordable housing starts in London over the past month as he races to [...]
London firms have welcome Sadiq Khan's decision to use business rates income to fund the Metropolitan Police. [...]
Sadiq Khan has given the green light to a scheme that will deliver up to 100 per cent affordable homes using offsite [...]
Content tagged with "Sadiq Khan"