Mayor warns of London brain drain

Sadiq Khan fears London businesses could be hit with a “brain drain” if staff are unable to achieve their ambition [...]

12 March 2018
Sadiq on why going up against Uber isn't bad for London's business

Sadiq Khan pledged to be the most “business-friendly” mayor to lead London when he was elected almost two [...]

12 March 2018
Mayor plans pilot for domestic abuse victims to seek help on TfL network

London mayor Sadiq Khan said today a pilot will get underway to improve support for victims of domestic abuse, [...]

8 March 2018
Progress on Crossrail 2 with launch of affordability review

London mayor Sadiq Khan has welcomed the launch of an independent affordability review into Crossrail 2, saying [...]

6 March 2018
This film company is moving to Holborn, London's new "Creative Corridor"

Framestore, an award-winning visual effects company, is the latest creative company to move into Holborn. [...]

1 March 2018
Mayor includes West London Orbital rail line in transport plans

London mayor Sadiq Khan said today his revised transport strategy for the capital over the next 25 years now includes [...]

28 February 2018
Addison Lee boss tells London mayor congestion charge is "anti-competitive"

The boss of Addison Lee has written to Sadiq Khan in a call to maintain the congestion charge exemption for private [...]

26 February 2018
The expanded Night Overground comes to north London tonight

The extended Night Overground will kick into action tonight, including Canonbury and Highbury & Islington [...]

23 February 2018
Deputy mayor slams government for abandoning London's transport network

London's deputy mayor for transport will issue a rebuke of government today for abandoning the capital's transport [...]

21 February 2018
Want youth votes? Give the next generation access to capital

“Ice cram sales and forest fires are correlated because both occur more often in the summer heat,” wrote [...]

21 February 2018
Without foreign workers, we risk watching the capital grind to a halt

Throughout its history, London has thrived by attracting people from across the world to the city. [...]

20 February 2018
London's still attracting more foreign tech talent than other EU cities

London remains the most attractive location in Europe for tech talent seeking to move for work, new figures reveal. [...]

16 February 2018
Sadiq Khan ramps up affordable housing starts in race to meet yearly target

Sadiq Khan has ramped up the number of affordable housing starts in London over the past month as he races to [...]

15 February 2018
London firms welcome Sadiq's plan to fund Met with £60m from business rates

London firms have welcome Sadiq Khan's decision to use business rates income to fund the Metropolitan Police. [...]

14 February 2018
Sadiq gives the green light for building reserved for first-time buyers

Sadiq Khan has given the green light to a scheme that will deliver up to 100 per cent affordable homes using offsite [...]

13 February 2018
