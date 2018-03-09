The chancellor will next week deliver his new, understated Spring Statement - and although it is not expected [...]
JP Morgan Securities chair Sir Win Bischoff has called for the UK to have the “greatest possible access” to [...]
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has slammed his government counterpart for "showing his hand" over priorities [...]
International trade secretary Liam Fox has urged Brexit negotiators to "keep the temperature down" as talks enter [...]
Chancellor Philip Hammond has won broad support for his speech today, pressing the case for why financial services [...]
The City will today become the latest battle ground in the Brexit negotiations, as the chancellor demands financial [...]
David Davis has told MPs they will not be able to use their vote on the final Brexit deal to thwart the results [...]
A tax exemption, worth £1,550, for electric taxis comes into force a year early this April, the Treasury announced [...]
Better late than never, as they say. [...]
The plans the Prime Minister announced on Monday to reduce bureaucracy and increase the supply of housing are [...]
New car registrations dropped by 2.8 per cent in February following a decline in the sales of diesel vehicles, [...]
London will seek to embed itself at the centre of the growing world of Islamic finance this week as it hosts a [...]
Historically, AIM has been regarded as a market full of high risk, loss-making technology and resource companies [...]
On Friday, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) reported its first annual profit in a decade. [...]
Theresa May will give a major speech outlining the government's negotiating position for the future relationship [...]
The chancellor has requested a review of the “particularly complex” UK inheritance tax regime. What is it [...]
Cabinet big hitters are gathering in the lavish grace-and-favour mansion Chequers today in a last-ditch attempt [...]
The UK government is poised to adopt the City blueprint putting mutual regulation at the heart of its post-Brexit [...]
Business leaders believe they have a compromise proposal for post-Brexit trade that would reduce barriers while [...]
The chancellor Philip Hammond will embark on a tour of EU capitals over the next fortnight, as his cabinet colleagues [...]
The UK Treasury has held a secret meeting with US officials to chivvy along a several-billion pound fine for [...]
Car giant Nissan has confirmed it will be joining a Downing Street roundtable with Japanese investors tomorrow, [...]
Theresa May's Brexit war Cabinet meets today, as a EU document reveals Brussels is looking at ways to restrict [...]
Donned in obligatory high-vis luminous green jackets, chancellor Philip Hammond and communities minister Sajid [...]
The chancellor has called for a review of inheritance tax, asking the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) to make [...]
Former EU Commissioner Lord Hill has told the government it is "going to have to choose" whether it wants continuity [...]
Theresa May is to hold a Brexit Cabinet today in order to set out the government's vision for the next stage of [...]
At the end of last year, the government laid out its ambitions regarding disability inclusion in the workplace. [...]
The European Union could suffer even more damage than the City of London if a financial services trade deal is [...]
Pressure is building up in the Tory party, and without a release valve an explosion is on the cards. [...]
