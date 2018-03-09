Philip Hammond

What to expect from next week's Spring Statement

The chancellor will next week deliver his new, understated Spring Statement - and although it is not expected [...]

9 March 2018
JP Morgan chair argues for 'greatest possible access’ to single market

JP Morgan Securities chair Sir Win Bischoff has called for the UK to have the “greatest possible access” to [...]

8 March 2018
McDonnell slams chancellor for "showing his hand" over City priorities

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has slammed his government counterpart for "showing his hand" over priorities [...]

8 March 2018
Fox urges Brexit negotiators to "keep the temperature down"

International trade secretary Liam Fox has urged Brexit negotiators to "keep the temperature down" as talks enter [...]

8 March 2018
City backs Hammond as he fights back against Tusk

Chancellor Philip Hammond has won broad support for his speech today, pressing the case for why financial services [...]

7 March 2018
Hammond to demand EU rethink on post-Brexit financial services

The City will today become the latest battle ground in the Brexit negotiations, as the chancellor demands financial [...]

7 March 2018
David Davis tells MPs: Final Brexit vote won't overturn referendum

David Davis has told MPs they will not be able to use their vote on the final Brexit deal to thwart the results [...]

6 March 2018
Black cab drivers get early tax break to drive switch to electric

A tax exemption, worth £1,550, for electric taxis comes into force a year early this April, the Treasury announced [...]

6 March 2018
The chancellor shouldn’t turn on the spending taps just yet

Better late than never, as they say. [...]

6 March 2018
Brexit is the property sector’s chance to spur real investment

The plans the Prime Minister announced on Monday to reduce bureaucracy and increase the supply of housing are [...]

6 March 2018
Car sales down 2.8 per cent after drop in diesel demand

New car registrations dropped by 2.8 per cent in February following a decline in the sales of diesel vehicles, [...]

5 March 2018
Chancellor to push for bigger chunk of Islamic sukuk bond market in London

London will seek to embed itself at the centre of the growing world of Islamic finance this week as it hosts a [...]

5 March 2018
Inheritance tax: AIM is still saving the children

Historically, AIM has been regarded as a market full of high risk, loss-making technology and resource companies [...]

1 March 2018
RBS’s return to profit welcome but will taxpayers ever see their £45bn?

On Friday, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) reported its first annual profit in a decade. [...]

27 February 2018
Theresa May to give Brexit end state speech next Friday

Theresa May will give a major speech outlining the government's negotiating position for the future relationship [...]

23 February 2018
Is inheritance tax too complicated?

The chancellor has requested a review of the “particularly complex” UK inheritance tax regime. What is it [...]

22 February 2018
D-Day looms as ministers convene for Brexit war Cabinet

Cabinet big hitters are gathering in the lavish grace-and-favour mansion Chequers today in a last-ditch attempt [...]

22 February 2018
UK government expected to endorse City Brexit blueprint

The UK government is poised to adopt the City blueprint putting mutual regulation at the heart of its post-Brexit [...]

16 February 2018
IoD: Business leaders push for hybrid Brexit model to include a customs union

Business leaders believe they have a compromise proposal for post-Brexit trade that would reduce barriers while [...]

16 February 2018
Boris' divergence speech to set government's tone on Brexit

The chancellor Philip Hammond will embark on a tour of EU capitals over the next fortnight, as his cabinet colleagues [...]

13 February 2018
Treasury held secret meetings with US department to speed up hefty RBS fine

The UK Treasury has held a secret meeting with US officials to chivvy along a several-billion pound fine for [...]

10 February 2018
Nissan among Japanese firms to meet Prime Minister tomorrow

Car giant Nissan has confirmed it will be joining a Downing Street roundtable with Japanese investors tomorrow, [...]

7 February 2018
Brexit war Cabinet meets as Brussels document reveals EU red lines

Theresa May's Brexit war Cabinet meets today, as a EU document reveals Brussels is looking at ways to restrict [...]

7 February 2018
No, empty luxury flats are not causing the UK's housing crisis

Donned in obligatory high-vis luminous green jackets, chancellor Philip Hammond and communities minister Sajid [...]

1 February 2018
Philip Hammond has ordered a review of the "complex" inheritance tax system

The chancellor has called for a review of inheritance tax, asking the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) to make [...]

30 January 2018
Lord Hill: Govt should prioritise growth over continuity after Brexit

Former EU Commissioner Lord Hill has told the government it is "going to have to choose" whether it wants continuity [...]

30 January 2018
PM to hold Brexit Cabinet as in-fighting intensifies

Theresa May is to hold a Brexit Cabinet today in order to set out the government's vision for the next stage of [...]

29 January 2018
Disability inclusion? It’s the business of business

At the end of last year, the government laid out its ambitions regarding disability inclusion in the workplace. [...]

29 January 2018
The EU could lose out on a bad Brexit deal, but UK businesses are nervous

The European Union could suffer even more damage than the City of London if a financial services trade deal is [...]

29 January 2018
The Tory party is now in a state of open war

Pressure is building up in the Tory party, and without a release valve an explosion is on the cards. [...]

29 January 2018
