Mike Coupe

Sainsbury's chief accused of "unscrupulous" changes to staff benefits

Sainsbury's chief accused of "unscrupulous" changes to staff benefits

Sainsbury's chief executive is under pressure from an MP for the "shocking downgrading" of contracts offered to [...]

7 March 2018
Shares
11
Views
2,200
Sainsbury's record Christmas boosted by "stellar" Argos

Sainsbury's record Christmas boosted by "stellar" Argos

Sainsbury's today posted record Christmas trading, with online sales boosted by "stellar growth" from Argos. [...]

10 January 2018
Views
1,314
Sainsbury's profits expected to lag as costs weigh

Sainsbury's profits expected to lag as costs weigh

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s is expected to report a decline in profits when it updates investors on its first-half [...]

5 November 2017
Shares
14
Views
578
Sainsbury's CEO won't rule out Nisa takeover even as Co-op gears up to bid

Sainsbury's CEO won't rule out Nisa takeover even as Co-op gears up to bid

Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe remained tight-lipped on a possible buyout of Nisa this morning, as the [...]

19 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
951
Sainsbury's boss warns of food rotting at borders after Brexit

Sainsbury's boss warns of food rotting at borders after Brexit

The boss of one of Britain's top supermarkets has issued a stark warning about Britain's future borders after [...]

4 September 2017
Shares
70
Views
2,335
Sainsbury's shares rise as analysts hail supermarket's 'Lazarus moment'

Sainsbury's shares rise as analysts hail supermarket's 'Lazarus moment'

Sainsbury's share price rose at the open after the supermarket reported strong sales growth in the first quarter. [...]

4 July 2017
Shares
7
Views
1,045
Mike Coupe missed out on his bonus after Sainsbury's failed to meet targets

Mike Coupe missed out on his bonus after Sainsbury's failed to meet targets

Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe missed out on his annual bonus last year after an annus horribilis for [...]

2 June 2017
Views
1,805
Sainsbury's superstores set for £40m business rates tax cut

Sainsbury's superstores set for £40m business rates tax cut

Sainsbury's superstores are in line for a £40m tax cut following changes to business rates. [...]

8 May 2017
Shares
2
Views
629
Sainsbury's shares drop as profit slides eight per cent

Sainsbury's shares drop as profit slides eight per cent

Sainsbury's this morning announced that its profit before tax fell by more than eight per cent to £503m for [...]

3 May 2017
Shares
2
Views
742
Supermarket sweep: what to expect from Sainsbury's and Morrisons this week

Supermarket sweep: what to expect from Sainsbury's and Morrisons this week

Analysts are predicting underlying pre-tax profits for Sainsbury’s to be about £578m in its full-year results [...]

2 May 2017
Shares
14
Views
833
Leicester City's management miracle wouldn't happen in the City

Leicester City's management miracle wouldn't happen in the City

Nobody understood why Claudio Ranieri was sacked as Leicester City manager just eight months after leading the [...]

6 April 2017
Shares
4
Views
393
The business rates backlash continues... this time Sainsbury's speaks out

The business rates backlash continues... this time Sainsbury's speaks out

Sainsbury's is the latest company to raise its voice amid growing concern over the impending rise in business [...]

19 February 2017
Views
502
Sainsbury's share price jumps as it reports Christmas sales growth

Sainsbury's share price jumps as it reports Christmas sales growth

Sainsbury’s enjoyed a record Christmas week with over £1bn in sales across the group, with quarterly sales [...]

11 January 2017
Shares
2
Views
625
Sainsbury's like-for-like sales fell for its first half, but profit is up

Sainsbury's like-for-like sales fell for its first half, but profit is up

Sainsbury's like-for-like sales excluding fuel fell by one per cent in the its first half as the supermarket faces [...]

9 November 2016
Views
652
Sainsbury's plans Argos presence in all larger stores

Sainsbury's plans Argos presence in all larger stores

Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe has confirmed plans to put an Argos in every one of its large stores. [...]

11 October 2016
Views
554

Content tagged with "Mike Coupe"