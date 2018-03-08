Martin Sorrell

WPP's boss Martin Sorrell has just bagged a £1.8m bonus

The boss of WPP, the world’s largest advertising agency, was this week handed a bonus worth almost £1.8m. [...]

8 March 2018
Does WPP's worst year since the recession spell trouble ahead for adland?

Does WPP reporting its worst year since the 2009 recession indicate troubling times ahead for adland? [...]

2 March 2018
"Not a pretty year": £1.5bn wiped off WPP shares

Almost £1.5bn was wiped off the market value of WPP yesterday after the world’s biggest advertising firm admitted [...]

2 March 2018
For Johnny Hornby, Brexit is awful. But it's sure been good for business

The night prior to my meeting with Johnny Hornby, The&Partnership – the group of agencies of which he is [...]

11 December 2017
WPP investors buoyed by Ford talks

WPP, the world's largest advertising company, today announced car giant Ford has approached it with a view to [...]

28 November 2017
Advertising giant WPP agrees to sell Japanese partner in £1bn deal

Sir Martin Sorrell's advertising group WPP has agreed to sell its shares in Asatsu-DK (ADK), its Japanese partner, [...]

21 November 2017
Exclusive: WPP stalling payments as Christmas looms

Working practices at advertising giant WPP have been put under the spotlight after hundreds of UK staff were instructed [...]

16 November 2017
WPP boss Martin Sorrell: Global CEOs are paying shareholders too much

WPP boss Martin Sorrell today took a potshot at the short-term outlook taken by global chief execs – an approach [...]

31 October 2017
WPP has cut its forecasts again

Advertising agency WPP cut forecasts this morning, as revenue declined again. The firm said full-year results will be [...]

31 October 2017
Ranked: The world's best performing chief executives 2017

The boss of Zara’s parent firm Inditex, Pablo Isla, has been named the best-performing chief executive in the [...]

24 October 2017
Time to treat Google and Facebook as the media giants they really are

The boss of WPP, Sir Martin Sorrell, has views on a wide range of topics, from the global economy, to Brexit, [...]

17 October 2017
WPP targeted by short-selling hedge fund

An American hedge fund has mounted a bet against WPP, the world’s largest advertising group, with a trade worth [...]

1 October 2017
WPP Group may have little to advertise in its results, analysts predict

Advertising group WPP might not be feeling so flashy after it releases its half year results on Wednesday, analysts [...]

20 August 2017
Carney just be PM? Firms rank Bank governor ahead of ministers on Brexit

Business leaders have more confidence in Mark Carney to deliver a positive result on Brexit than Theresa May’s [...]

17 August 2017
Has Snapchat snapped?

Snap, the owner of the video messaging service popular with the under 24s, has endured a bumpy downhill ride since [...]

8 August 2017
