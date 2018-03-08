The boss of WPP, the world’s largest advertising agency, was this week handed a bonus worth almost £1.8m. [...]
Does WPP reporting its worst year since the 2009 recession indicate troubling times ahead for adland? [...]
Almost £1.5bn was wiped off the market value of WPP yesterday after the world’s biggest advertising firm admitted [...]
The night prior to my meeting with Johnny Hornby, The&Partnership – the group of agencies of which he is [...]
WPP, the world's largest advertising company, today announced car giant Ford has approached it with a view to [...]
Sir Martin Sorrell's advertising group WPP has agreed to sell its shares in Asatsu-DK (ADK), its Japanese partner, [...]
Working practices at advertising giant WPP have been put under the spotlight after hundreds of UK staff were instructed [...]
WPP boss Martin Sorrell today took a potshot at the short-term outlook taken by global chief execs – an approach [...]
Advertising agency WPP cut forecasts this morning, as revenue declined again. The firm said full-year results will be [...]
The boss of Zara’s parent firm Inditex, Pablo Isla, has been named the best-performing chief executive in the [...]
The boss of WPP, Sir Martin Sorrell, has views on a wide range of topics, from the global economy, to Brexit, [...]
An American hedge fund has mounted a bet against WPP, the world’s largest advertising group, with a trade worth [...]
Advertising group WPP might not be feeling so flashy after it releases its half year results on Wednesday, analysts [...]
Business leaders have more confidence in Mark Carney to deliver a positive result on Brexit than Theresa May’s [...]
Snap, the owner of the video messaging service popular with the under 24s, has endured a bumpy downhill ride since [...]
