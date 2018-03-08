Mario Draghi

Euro falls as ECB hints at the end of quantitative easing

Euro falls as ECB hints at the end of quantitative easing

The euro fell against against a basket of currencies this afternoon after the European Central Bank (ECB) kept [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
232
Draghi to resist pressure on more hawkish tilt towards quantitative easing

Draghi to resist pressure on more hawkish tilt towards quantitative easing

Economists expect European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi to hold back from any major changes in communication [...]

4 March 2018
Views
186
Eurozone inflation dips back down to give ECB further cause to pause

Eurozone inflation dips back down to give ECB further cause to pause

Inflation in the Eurozone fell back in February as growth in the cost of services fell back in a development which [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
176
Mario Draghi calls for end to clearing dispute before Brexit

Mario Draghi calls for end to clearing dispute before Brexit

Mario Draghi today moved to put the spotlight back onto London’s multi-trillion euro clearing industry, urging [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
5
Views
2,438
European Central Bank readies change in guidance "early this year"

European Central Bank readies change in guidance "early this year"

The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing to update its guidance on monetary policy “early this year” as [...]

22 February 2018
Views
284
Barnier: Future financial services trade must "respect EU regulatory autonomy"

Barnier: Future financial services trade must "respect EU regulatory autonomy"

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that any future trade in financial services "must respect [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
14
Views
928
Global markets are correcting not crashing

Global markets are correcting not crashing

When it came, the correction looked brutal: $4 trillion wiped off global stocks in a single day. [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
209
Mario Draghi says exchange rate volatility needs monitoring as euro surges

Mario Draghi says exchange rate volatility needs monitoring as euro surges

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said today "the recent volatility" in the exchange rate needed monitoring, [...]

25 January 2018
Shares
6
Views
425
European Central Bank's Mario Draghi told to leave G30 group of bankers

European Central Bank's Mario Draghi told to leave G30 group of bankers

Mario Draghi has been censured for his membership of an elite group of bankers, with the EU’s complaints boss [...]

17 January 2018
Shares
18
Views
1,395
Euro jumps as ECB minutes hint at response to booming growth

Euro jumps as ECB minutes hint at response to booming growth

The European Central Bank (ECB) today revealed it may adopt a more positive tone on the recent strong expansion [...]

11 January 2018
Views
321
European Central Bank cuts quantitative easing in half

European Central Bank cuts quantitative easing in half

The European Central Bank (ECB) today announced it will reduce its monthly asset purchases as it takes another [...]

26 October 2017
Shares
2
Views
407
Potential for dovish surprise from ECB to keep investors guessing

Potential for dovish surprise from ECB to keep investors guessing

Fears of a “dovish surprise” from the European Central Bank (ECB) are set to keep investors on their toes [...]

24 October 2017
Views
237
European Central Bank on course for slowing QE purchases, minutes reveal

European Central Bank on course for slowing QE purchases, minutes reveal

European Central Bank (ECB) bosses moved a step closer to reducing asset purchases at the end of the year, discussing [...]

5 October 2017
Shares
3
Views
470
Macron’s bold reforms won’t fix the Eurozone’s problems

Macron’s bold reforms won’t fix the Eurozone’s problems

Emmanuel Macron, France’s newly minted President, has put himself forward as a visionary leader for Europe. [...]

5 October 2017
Shares
32
Views
3,781
Mario Draghi sounds confident note on inflation in Europe

Mario Draghi sounds confident note on inflation in Europe

European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi today gave a bullish message on the Eurozone economy, saying [...]

25 September 2017
Shares
8
Views
217

Content tagged with "Mario Draghi"