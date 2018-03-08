The euro fell against against a basket of currencies this afternoon after the European Central Bank (ECB) kept [...]
Economists expect European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi to hold back from any major changes in communication [...]
Inflation in the Eurozone fell back in February as growth in the cost of services fell back in a development which [...]
Mario Draghi today moved to put the spotlight back onto London’s multi-trillion euro clearing industry, urging [...]
The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing to update its guidance on monetary policy “early this year” as [...]
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that any future trade in financial services "must respect [...]
When it came, the correction looked brutal: $4 trillion wiped off global stocks in a single day. [...]
European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said today "the recent volatility" in the exchange rate needed monitoring, [...]
Mario Draghi has been censured for his membership of an elite group of bankers, with the EU’s complaints boss [...]
The European Central Bank (ECB) today revealed it may adopt a more positive tone on the recent strong expansion [...]
The European Central Bank (ECB) today announced it will reduce its monthly asset purchases as it takes another [...]
Fears of a “dovish surprise” from the European Central Bank (ECB) are set to keep investors on their toes [...]
European Central Bank (ECB) bosses moved a step closer to reducing asset purchases at the end of the year, discussing [...]
Emmanuel Macron, France’s newly minted President, has put himself forward as a visionary leader for Europe. [...]
European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi today gave a bullish message on the Eurozone economy, saying [...]
