Donald Trump

Trump says a deal with North Korea is now "very much in the making"

Trump says a deal with North Korea is now "very much in the making"

President Donald Trump said today that a deal with North Korea is now "very much in the making", after revealing [...]

10 March 2018
Views
2,692
How to start investing

How to start investing

A sense of trepidation is normal for first-time investors. While choosing, managing and monitoring your own investments [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
2,193
Last Week in the City: Trump signs order for tariffs

Last Week in the City: Trump signs order for tariffs

This week US President Donald Trump signed off on new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, Trinity Mirror revealed [...]

9 March 2018
Views
163
Trump's odds of winning a Nobel Peace Prize just shot up

Trump's odds of winning a Nobel Peace Prize just shot up

Donald Trump is now the bookie's favourite to win the Nobel Peace Prize this year, after the President accepted [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
122
Views
1,081
EU seeking more clarity over Trump's tariffs move

EU seeking more clarity over Trump's tariffs move

The EU commissioner for trade has said she is still not "crystal clear" where the bloc stands after Donald Trump's [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
7
Views
120
Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to meet Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to meet Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are to meet in person this year. [...]

9 March 2018
Views
393
Republicans have themselves to blame for Trump’s trade war

Republicans have themselves to blame for Trump’s trade war

In the week since Donald Trump rocked the global order by announcing tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, the [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
3
Views
4,264
Trump slaps tariffs on steel and aluminium but leaves get-out clause

Trump slaps tariffs on steel and aluminium but leaves get-out clause

Donald Trump tonight finally unveiled the steel and aluminium tariffs which have riven his Republican party and [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
5
Views
11,017
Why economic growth (and rates) could increase faster than expected

Why economic growth (and rates) could increase faster than expected

Donald Trump’s plan to boost the US government’s spending by $300 billion has added fuel to a US and global [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
3
Views
295
JP Morgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon hits out at Trump's proposed steel tariff

JP Morgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon hits out at Trump's proposed steel tariff

The boss of JP Morgan Chase has blasted President Donald Trump's plan to impose a steep tariff on steel and [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
456
Now the White House says Mexico and Canada could be exempt from tariffs

Now the White House says Mexico and Canada could be exempt from tariffs

Some countries could have special deals allowing them to avoid Donald Trump's proposed metal tariffs, officials [...]

8 March 2018
Views
178
The rest of the world must fill the void left by Trump’s protectionism

The rest of the world must fill the void left by Trump’s protectionism

It has been a turbulent week for those of us who believe in international collaboration. [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
12
Views
249
The EU’s Italy calamity is the UK’s big Brexit opportunity

The EU’s Italy calamity is the UK’s big Brexit opportunity

One problem with Britain’s domestic focus on Brexit is that we tend not to consider, never mind discuss in any [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
815
Views
7,512
US markets drop as trade war threats heat up

US markets drop as trade war threats heat up

US stocks started the day on the back foot as fears of a looming trade war grew. [...]

7 March 2018
Views
173
Peanut butter, orange juice, bourbon, steel: EU warns of US tariffs

Peanut butter, orange juice, bourbon, steel: EU warns of US tariffs

The EU has warned Donald Trump that it will launch tough new levies on US exports of bourbon, peanut butter and [...]

7 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
1,198

Content tagged with "Donald Trump"