Alt-fi

The largest tech giants in the world - Facebook, Amazon, Uber - were molded by those who wrote the cheques at the outset

Why 2018 needs to be the year of transparency in venture capital
Francesca Warner
Francesca Warner | Contributor

How Funding Circle is keeping the little guys in the loop
Katherine Denham
Katherine Denham

Meet the company helping street-food vendors become the next big thing
Katherine Denham
Katherine Denham

Applying for finance: The five common mistakes made by startups

Rajiv Nathwani
Rajiv Nathwani | Contributor

Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?

A stroke of genius: How to get a loan by securing against art

Katherine Denham
Katherine Denham | Staff

No monkey business

Katherine Denham
Katherine Denham | Staff

Will the Treasury’s plans help firms find the finance to scale up?
Michael Nouril
Michael Nouril

Ratesetter's the last of the big P2P lenders to get City watchdog thumbs up
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber

This £4bn problem is stunting SME growth

Katherine Denham
Katherine Denham | Staff

This currency swapping startup could cut the cost of going abroad

Katherine Denham
Katherine Denham | Staff

Zopa's searching for new borrowers through this building society

Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Meet the P2P lender that uses a centuries-old way of lending

Katherine Denham
Katherine Denham | Staff

Meet the firm which hopes to solve the late payment problem
Katherine Denham
Katherine Denham

Alt-fi: Most viewed

The largest tech giants in the world - Facebook, Amazon, Uber - were molded by those who wrote the cheques at the outset

Why 2018 needs to be the year of transparency in venture capital
Francesca Warner
Francesca Warner | Contributor