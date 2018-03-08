WPP (WPP)

Address: Queensway House, Hilgrove Street, St Helier, Jersey
Website: www.wpp.com

WPP is one of the world's largest communications services groups, specialising in advertising, and public relations. The group has 62,000 people working in 1,400 offices in 103 countries. Major clients include American Express, AT&T, Colgate-Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline and Nestlé.

WPP's boss Martin Sorrell has just bagged a £1.8m bonus

WPP's boss Martin Sorrell has just bagged a £1.8m bonus

The boss of WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, was this week handed a bonus worth almost £1.8m.

8 March 2018
Views
296
Does WPP's worst year since the recession spell trouble ahead for adland?

Does WPP's worst year since the recession spell trouble ahead for adland?

Does WPP reporting its worst year since the 2009 recession indicate troubling times ahead for adland?

2 March 2018
Views
292
"Not a pretty year": £1.5bn wiped off WPP shares

"Not a pretty year": £1.5bn wiped off WPP shares

Almost £1.5bn was wiped off the market value of WPP yesterday after the world's biggest advertising firm admitted

2 March 2018
Shares
50
Views
2,776
WPP takes first step towards offloading £1.2bn retirement pot

WPP takes first step towards offloading £1.2bn retirement pot

Advertising giant WPP has taken its first step towards offloading £1.2bn of pension liabilities.

7 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
711
Apple, Amazon and Alphabet in $1 trillion race

Apple, Amazon and Alphabet in $1 trillion race

The race to become the first $1 trillion (£701bn) tech giant encountered fresh twists and turns last night as

1 February 2018
Shares
13
Views
1,388
'Not the City I recognise': Morrissey launches Presidents Club rival event

'Not the City I recognise': Morrissey launches Presidents Club rival event

City veteran Dame Helena Morrissey has launched a rival dinner to the widely condemned Presidents Club charity

25 January 2018
Shares
400
Views
3,205
Presidents Club to close after groping scandal at men-only event

Presidents Club to close after groping scandal at men-only event

The Presidents Club has announced it is shutting down following accusations of sexual harassment at a men-only

24 January 2018
Views
752
WPP and the Bank of England has cut all ties with the Presidents Club

WPP and the Bank of England has cut all ties with the Presidents Club

Advertising giant WPP and the Bank of England have both severed all ties with charity organisation The Presidents

24 January 2018
Shares
3
Views
798
MPs line up to condemn "slimeball" Presidents Club charity event

MPs line up to condemn "slimeball" Presidents Club charity event

Female MPs have lined up to slam the Presidents' Club for hosting a "slimeball" charity dinner, as the Charity

24 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,132
For Johnny Hornby, Brexit is awful. But it's sure been good for business

For Johnny Hornby, Brexit is awful. But it's sure been good for business

The night prior to my meeting with Johnny Hornby, The&Partnership – the group of agencies of which he is

11 December 2017
Shares
6
Views
707
WPP investors buoyed by Ford talks

WPP investors buoyed by Ford talks

WPP, the world's largest advertising company, today announced car giant Ford has approached it with a view to

28 November 2017
Shares
2
Views
662
Advertising giant WPP agrees to sell Japanese partner in £1bn deal

Advertising giant WPP agrees to sell Japanese partner in £1bn deal

Sir Martin Sorrell's advertising group WPP has agreed to sell its shares in Asatsu-DK (ADK), its Japanese partner,

21 November 2017
Shares
3
Views
295
Exclusive: WPP stalling payments as Christmas looms

Exclusive: WPP stalling payments as Christmas looms

Working practices at advertising giant WPP have been put under the spotlight after hundreds of UK staff were instructed

16 November 2017
Shares
419
Views
4,573
WPP boss Martin Sorrell: Global CEOs are paying shareholders too much

WPP boss Martin Sorrell: Global CEOs are paying shareholders too much

WPP boss Martin Sorrell today took a potshot at the short-term outlook taken by global chief execs – an approach

31 October 2017
Shares
3
Views
1,533
WPP has cut its forecasts again

WPP has cut its forecasts again

Advertising agency WPP cut forecasts this morning, as revenue declined again. The firm said full-year results will be

31 October 2017
Views
278

