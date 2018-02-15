All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1532.00p Today's change: -0.68%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1532.00p 5 day change: +0.13%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1532.00p 6 month change: +14.93%
Address:
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.tui-group.com
Travel giant TUI has reported a pay gap among its workforce of more than 30 per cent in its UK business. [...]
Travel company TUI has urged Brexit negotiators to find a "workable solution" for airlines and agree a transition [...]
Travel and tourism firm Tui Group had a sunny update for investors this morning, reiterating guidance for at least [...]
Travel group Tui has raised its expectations for full-year turnover as strong demand buoyed third quarter results. [...]
Tui Group has reported an increase in turnover during the first half of the year, and said it expects growth to [...]
Tui is on track to hit its financial targets, but the tour provider said bookings to terror-hit areas like Turkey [...]
Tour operator Tui is in talks with Swiss rival Kuoni and American buyout giants KKR and Warburg Pincus over the [...]
Tui Group, owner of Thomson and First Choice, reported its second year of strong performance after its merger [...]
Flexibility on destinations has been vital to strategy for the world’s biggest tourism operator TUI Group ahead [...]
As the TUI Group embarks on a Europe-wide advertising campaign aimed at unifying the travel brand, it’s a good [...]
Germany's Air Berlin is in talks about a potential merger with TUIfly, according to reports. [...]
FTSE 100-listed Tui Group reported a five per cent decline in revenue for the third quarter of 2015/2016, as [...]
After a day of trading in negative territory, the FTSE 100 managed to heave itself into the green in the minutes [...]
Airlines and travel stocks were among the FTSE 100's biggest fallers this morning, after a suspected terror attack [...]
Tourism group Tui has finalised an order with US plane-making giant Boeing worth £1.1bn, the companies announced [...]
Content tagged with "TUI AG"