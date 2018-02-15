TUI AG (TUI)

Share price graph

Price: 1532.00p Today's change: -0.68%

Price: 1532.00p 5 day change: +0.13%

Price: 1532.00p 6 month change: +14.93%

TUI promises to recruit more female pilots as it reveals pay gap

Travel giant TUI has reported a pay gap among its workforce of more than 30 per cent in its UK business. [...]

15 February 2018
TUI makes contingency plans for Brexit as earnings jump

Travel company TUI has urged Brexit negotiators to find a "workable solution" for airlines and agree a transition [...]

13 December 2017
Tui's resilient summer performance keeps profit guidance on track

Travel and tourism firm Tui Group had a sunny update for investors this morning, reiterating guidance for at least [...]

28 September 2017
Tui raises guidance as British bookings prove resilient

Travel group Tui has raised its expectations for full-year turnover as strong demand buoyed third quarter results. [...]

10 August 2017
Tui Group is the FTSE 100's biggest loser as it reveals more losses

Tui Group has reported an increase in turnover during the first half of the year, and said it expects growth to [...]

15 May 2017
Tui's shift to hotels and cruises continues with strong results

Tui is on track to hit its financial targets, but the tour provider said bookings to terror-hit areas like Turkey [...]

29 March 2017
Tui mulls sale of Travelopia to Swiss firm Kuoni

Tour operator Tui is in talks with Swiss rival Kuoni and American buyout giants KKR and Warburg Pincus over the [...]

8 January 2017
Tui Group has a Brexit-proof growth strategy

Tui Group, owner of Thomson and First Choice, reported its second year of strong performance after its merger [...]

8 December 2016
TUI Group shifts focus to let the sun shine on its prospects

Flexibility on destinations has been vital to strategy for the world’s biggest tourism operator TUI Group ahead [...]

4 December 2016
TUI must not get clouded by Brexit drama if it wants to woo holidaymakers

As the TUI Group embarks on a Europe-wide advertising campaign aimed at unifying the travel brand, it’s a good [...]

2 November 2016
Air Berlin in deal talks with TUI and Etihad

Germany's Air Berlin is in talks about a potential merger with TUIfly, according to reports. [...]

5 October 2016
Tui Group share price up four per cent as it remains upbeat despite losses

FTSE 100-listed Tui Group reported a five per cent decline in revenue for the third quarter of 2015/2016, as [...]

11 August 2016
FTSE 100 finishes higher for the third week in a row

After a day of trading in negative territory, the FTSE 100 managed to heave itself into the green in the minutes [...]

15 July 2016
Airline and travel shares fall after Nice attack

Airlines and travel stocks were among the FTSE 100's biggest fallers this morning, after a suspected terror attack [...]

15 July 2016
Tui Group finalises £1.1bn order for Boeing planes

Tourism group Tui has finalised an order with US plane-making giant Boeing worth £1.1bn, the companies announced [...]

12 July 2016
