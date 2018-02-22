Senior (SNR)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 299.40p Today's change: +0.34%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 299.40p 5 day change: +4.54%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 299.40p 6 month change: +9.67%

Contact details

Address: 59-61 High Street, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire
Phone: + 44 (0)1923 775547
Fax: + 44 (0)1923 775583
Website: www.seniorplc.com

Company information

Senior is an international manufacturing group providing engineered products for demanding operating environments. The company operates through two divisions: In Aerospace, it serves both the commercial aerospace and defence markets with a range of products for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines. In Flexonics it services industrial markets with a range of products for land vehicles and industrial process control.

Is inheritance tax too complicated?

Is inheritance tax too complicated?

The chancellor has requested a review of the “particularly complex” UK inheritance tax regime. What is it [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
535
BoE shift: how rates might increase over the next two years

BoE shift: how rates might increase over the next two years

UK policymakers’ concerns about inflation have prompted Schroders’ economists to bring forward to November [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
1,781
Brexit talks need direction of travel by June or the banks will leave City

Brexit talks need direction of travel by June or the banks will leave City

According to one of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) most senior regulators, British-based banks are running [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
14
Views
821
Don’t quit your day job just yet: How to set up a side hustle

Don’t quit your day job just yet: How to set up a side hustle

As City workers settle back down into the routine and the dark bleakness of January kicks in, the distant hope [...]

12 January 2018
Shares
3
Views
931
Should we be cautious about the oil price in light of the unrest in Iran?

Should we be cautious about the oil price in light of the unrest in Iran?

Should traders should feel cautious about the price of oil in light of the political unrest in Iran? [...]

5 January 2018
Views
244
A stroke of genius: How to get a loan by securing against art

A stroke of genius: How to get a loan by securing against art

The world was stunned earlier this month when a 500-year-old Leonardo da Vinci painting smashed the world record [...]

30 November 2017
Shares
19
Views
592
Former BAE chief Ian King has been chosen to chair this FTSE 250 firm

Former BAE chief Ian King has been chosen to chair this FTSE 250 firm

High-tech parts manufacturer Senior has appointed Ian King as its chairman at a time when the company expects [...]

13 November 2017
Views
902
Paradise Lost: Don’t put your data at risk

Paradise Lost: Don’t put your data at risk

The Paradise Papers have caught everyone’s attention, but very few of us are addressing the fact that this incident [...]

9 November 2017
Shares
16
Views
130
While the Big Six ad groups struggle, MSQ Partners are bucking the trend

While the Big Six ad groups struggle, MSQ Partners are bucking the trend

This year has seen the Big Six advertising groups take a hit to their coffers. [...]

7 November 2017
Shares
44
Views
224
Will Trump choose an ‘easy money guy’ to be the next Fed chair?

Will Trump choose an ‘easy money guy’ to be the next Fed chair?

As we head into the fourth quarter of the year, some big decisions are coming up for President Donald Trump and [...]

10 October 2017
Views
335
How the boss of BlackLine went from agriculture to automation

How the boss of BlackLine went from agriculture to automation

The first time I interviewed Therese Tucker was at City A.M. towers, way back in the springtime. [...]

11 September 2017
Shares
37
Views
332
Mentoring with a twist: Plugging the generational gap at work

Mentoring with a twist: Plugging the generational gap at work

There is renewed pressure on the importance of creative thinking and collaboration in the workplace. [...]

7 August 2017
Shares
25
Views
449
Astrazeneca boss Pascal Soriot's words come back to haunt him

Astrazeneca boss Pascal Soriot's words come back to haunt him

When defending their companies against hostile takeovers, chief executives usually resort to fairly prosaic and [...]

27 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
572
What a hung parliament means for the stock market

What a hung parliament means for the stock market

The UK general election has resulted in a hung parliament, with no party commanding an overall majority. The Conservatives [...]

9 June 2017
Shares
4
Views
1,054
As the Trump chaos continues, should we brace for significant market falls?

As the Trump chaos continues, should we brace for significant market falls?

Despite the chaotic nature of his first four months in power, stocks have, for the most part, been resilient to [...]

17 May 2017
Shares
23
Views
470

Content tagged with "Senior"