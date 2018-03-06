Ryanair

Ryanair braced for some Easter and summer disruption

Ryanair braced for some Easter and summer disruption

Low-cost carrier Ryanair is braced for some flight disruption over Easter and potentially over the summer months [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
933
Ryanair is closing a UK base blaming air passenger duty 'burden'

Ryanair is closing a UK base blaming air passenger duty 'burden'

Low-cost carrier Ryanair said today it is closing its Glasgow Airport base in November, citing the hit from air [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
5
Views
1,308
Ryanair shrugs off pilot group's call for chief exec O'Leary to resign

Ryanair shrugs off pilot group's call for chief exec O'Leary to resign

Ryanair has rebuffed pressure from pilot group the European Employee Representative Council (EERC) calling on [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
258
Ryanair to fly from two new airports this summer

Ryanair to fly from two new airports this summer

Ryanair announced this morning that it will operate from two new airports for the first time this summer. [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
31
Views
1,095
Ryanair’s perception climbs again after winter turbulence

Ryanair’s perception climbs again after winter turbulence

Ryanair has posted a 12 per cent rise in profits after tax in the three months to December. [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
387
Ryanair posts increased profits despite passenger chaos

Ryanair posts increased profits despite passenger chaos

Ryanair profits rose at the end of 2017 in spite of rostering chaos which saw swathes of flights cancelled in [...]

5 February 2018
Views
105
Ryanair earnings to take off as it looks to leave rostering troubles behind

Ryanair earnings to take off as it looks to leave rostering troubles behind

Irish airline Ryanair looks set to battle through turbulence from its recent rostering troubles when it reveals third [...]

4 February 2018
Views
502
Wizz Air just added extra flights from London to these top destinations

Wizz Air just added extra flights from London to these top destinations

European budget airline Wizz Air has poured more money into its London operations as it ramps up operations from [...]

2 February 2018
Shares
49
Views
1,195
Ryanair confirms roll out of "Brexit clause" in tickets

Ryanair confirms roll out of "Brexit clause" in tickets

Ryanair confirmed today it will add a "Brexit clause" to tickets going on sale from September for 2019, as the [...]

31 January 2018
Shares
126
Views
3,514
Ryanair signs "historic" agreement to recognise UK pilots' union

Ryanair signs "historic" agreement to recognise UK pilots' union

Ryanair has tied up a landmark agreement to recognise the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) as the sole [...]

30 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
482
Ryanair is no longer Europe's biggest airline by passenger numbers

Ryanair is no longer Europe's biggest airline by passenger numbers

Low-cost airline Ryanair has slipped from the top spot as Europe's biggest airline by passenger numbers, with [...]

10 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
474
Ryanair and Wizz Air passenger numbers took off last year

Ryanair and Wizz Air passenger numbers took off last year

Budget carriers Ryanair and Wizz Air announced rising passenger numbers for December, with the latter growing [...]

3 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
413
Ryanair is preparing for a "hard Brexit" by applying for a UK licence

Ryanair is preparing for a "hard Brexit" by applying for a UK licence

Ryanair has applied for a UK licence to protect its operations in the event of a "hard Brexit". [...]

2 January 2018
Shares
126
Views
905
Ryanair plans to run all flights today as pilots ignore strike action

Ryanair plans to run all flights today as pilots ignore strike action

Ryanair is planning to run all scheduled flights today, despite a strike organised by the VC pilots' union in [...]

22 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
432
Ryanair pilots are going on strike just before Christmas

Ryanair pilots are going on strike just before Christmas

Ryanair pilots in Germany are set to strike for four hours tomorrow, saying that all flights planned by German [...]

21 December 2017
Shares
11
Views
561

Content tagged with "Ryanair"