Ryanair: O’Leary closes in on £86m bonus as shares break records

O’Leary closes in on £86m bonus as shares break records

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary could be in line for a bumper €100m (£86m) pay packet, as the carrier’s shares hit record highs this week.

O’Leary will receive share options of around €100m, one of the largest payouts in corporate Europe’s history, should the low-cost airline’s shares reach €21 for 28 days, or if it nets €2.2bn in annual post-tax profit.

Shares reached €18.99 on Friday and are up over 50 per cent in the year to date, with Ryanair proving one of the biggest beneficiaries of this years post-Covid travel boom.

The company is looking at post-tax profits of between €1.85bn and €2.05bn for the year ending March, a forecast made after it reported record half-year earnings November and announced a maiden dividend for shareholders.

The 62-year old, who has served as the Irish group’s boss for nigh on two decades, agreed last December to widen his contract to 2028, in a deal which extended the company’s bonus scheme to the same year.

He also holds a 3.9 per cent stake at a market value of €907m, according to Factset data cited by the Financial Times, who first reported the story.

Rival Wizz Air’s chief executive, József Váradi, could also be in line for an eye-watering £100m bonus, should the Hungarian airline’s market value reach £12bn by 2028.

But low-cost carriers are facing significant headwinds as supply chain issues refuse to let up and oil prices spike on resurgent conflict in the Middle East.

Despite a stellar run this year, Ryanair has repeatedly warned over delivery delays at Boeing, which influenced a fare rise of nearly a quarter during the busy summer season. The company also trimmed its full-year traffic guidance as a result of the supply chain setbacks.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air slashed its capacity for the second half of the year by 10 per cent in summer, after issues were uncovered with the engines of some of its Airbus aircraft.