Contact details

Address: 1 George Square, Glasgow,United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3117 5001
Fax:
Website: www.trgplc.com

Company information

The Restaurant Group is one of the UK's largest independent restaurant groups. All of the various brands, which take in restaurants, cafes and bars, are situated in the value-for-money sector of the market. The Restaurant Group operates around 240 restaurants nationwide.

This restaurant group is launching a delivery-only brand

Frankie & Benny's owner The Restaurant Group is trialling a delivery-only brand out of its existing kitchens [...]

7 March 2018
Views
562
Why The Restaurant Group's CEO isn't too worried about sales falling

Frankie & Benny's owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) said it was making progress with its turnaround strategy [...]

25 January 2018
Views
564
City Moves for 2 November 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover payments processing, restaurants, wealth planning and interdealer broking. Take a look [...]

2 November 2017
Shares
10
Views
280
Chiquito tell me what's wrong: Profits slide at Restaurant Group

It's been a "transitional year", Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito owner Restaurant Group said today, after [...]

31 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
706
City Moves for 14 August 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover restaurants, digital, engineering and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

14 August 2017
Shares
229
Views
468
CFO Fridays: Greene King and Restaurant Group top dogs change jobs

Chief financial officers are moving around London-listed companies today, as the leisure sector reshuffles its [...]

11 August 2017
Shares
6
Views
960
Restaurant and pub groups feel the pinch

​Brits became stingier with eating and drinking out last month resulting in like-for-like sales falling at [...]

15 June 2017
Shares
1
Views
227
Patisserie Valerie's boss will join the Restaurant Group's board

The Restaurant Group today appointed the boss of bakery chain Patisserie Valerie to its board to support its [...]

13 June 2017
Views
432
Not out of flavour: Restaurant Group’s shares rocket despite sales dip

The Restaurant Group is putting a tough 2016 behind it, as its “transitional” year gets going. [...]

26 May 2017
Views
356
The Restaurant Group share price dips as it loses second CFO in 12 months

The Restaurant Group (TRG) today announced its chief financial officer Barry Nightingale will step down from [...]

21 April 2017
Shares
4
Views
423
The Restaurant Group's shares jump as it reveals its turnaround plan

After a challenging 2016, The Restaurant Group (TRG) said it is ready to pursue a new turnaround plan to grow [...]

8 March 2017
Views
748
Yo Sushi founder Simon Woodroffe: I want to be the next Richard Branson

It took a life crisis for Simon Woodroffe to set up restaurant chain Yo Sushi. “I got divorced in the early [...]

6 February 2017
Shares
12
Views
1,007
The Restaurant Group's shares dive at the open on report of sales dip

The Restaurant Group expects to report a dip in sales for the 53 weeks to 1 January, and said the company is [...]

25 January 2017
Views
697
Frankie & Benny's owner to focus restaurant closures outside of London

Frankie & Benny's owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) will focus the vast majority of its upcoming restaurant [...]

29 August 2016
Shares
2
Views
1,138
Frankie & Benny's owner serves up action plan as profits decline

The Restaurant Group (TRG) has laid out the reasons behind the poor performance of its biggest brand, Frankie [...]

26 August 2016
Shares
2
Views
664

