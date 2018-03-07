Paddy Power Betfair (BET)

Contact details

Address: Waterfront, Hammersmith Embankment, Chancellors Road (access on Winslow Road), London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 8834 8000
Website: corporate.betfair.com

Company information

Paddy Power's revenue jumps as it braces for more regulatory hurdles

Double-digit revenue growth has strengthened Paddy Power Betfair's balance sheet ahead of more regulation, the [...]

7 March 2018
Views
183
Cashing out: Paddy Power has confirmed the departure of its finance chief

Paddy Power Betfair has confirmed that its finance chief is to leave the company, just months after its chief [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
300
Speculation lifts Paddy Power, while Carillion continues to struggle

Black Friday is drawing to an end. The day has seen record spending on Barclaycard and all-time-high numbers on [...]

24 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
1,170
Bookies' odds shorten on Theresa May departing this month

Bookmakers' odds on Theresa May resigning have shortened again, and the Prime Minister is now 5/2 to resign her [...]

13 November 2017
Shares
2
Views
1,931
Paddy Power shares are up after it raised its full-year expectations

Shares in Paddy Power Betfair popped today after it raised full-year guidance, despite the absence of a major [...]

1 November 2017
Views
183
Government gambling review: How the industry reacted

The long-awaited government review into the gambling industry finally kicked off today, as a new consultation [...]

31 October 2017
Shares
3
Views
1,105
Bookies' balance sheets at risk from changes to betting machine limits

Bookmakers' profits could be set to take a massive hit as the government unveils plans to reduce the maximum stake [...]

31 October 2017
Shares
3
Views
620
Paddy Power Betfair tells minister: Crack down on betting machine wagers

Gambling firm Paddy Power Betfair has called on the government to stick to its hard line in upcoming regulations [...]

27 September 2017
Shares
5
Views
210
The biggest winners in the Mayweather vs McGregor fight were the bookies

Bookies breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday night, as Floyd Mayweather was victorious over underdog Conor McGregor [...]

29 August 2017
Shares
15
Views
556
Paddy Power Betfair shares drop again on half year results

Paddy Power Betfair has reported increased revenue and profit for the first six months of this year.  [...]

8 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
250
Paddy Power Betfair nabs WorldPay boss as new chief executive

Paddy Power Betfair is appointing Peter Jackson, currently the UK head of FTSE 100 payments business WorldPay, [...]

7 August 2017
Shares
12
Views
554
Paddy Power Betfair just bought this US-based fantasy sports startup

Paddy Power Betfair has snapped up a US-based fantasy sports company in a $19m (£14.6m) deal.  [...]

10 May 2017
Views
219
Does the bookie always win? Paddy Power Betfair says it almost did...

Paddy Power Betfair's good start to the year at the Cheltenham Festival was undone by results that "favoured [...]

3 May 2017
Views
351
We don't live in an 80/20 world anymore. Try 99/1

Not so very long ago, in 2007 actually, the world of mobile phone makers was placid and predictable, typical of [...]

6 April 2017
Shares
16
Views
447
Paddy Power Betfair unveils first set of full-year results since merging

As bookmakers prepare for next week's Cheltenham festival, Paddy Power has unveiled an 18 per cent jump in revenue [...]

7 March 2017
Views
599

Content tagged with "Paddy Power Betfair"