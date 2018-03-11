German utility E.On has agreed to buy the control of Innogy from rival RWE under a complex deal that will shake [...]
The competitions watchdog has opened an investigation into the proposed merger of SSE's retail unit and German-owned Npower. [...]
The Big Six energy suppliers have been forced to loosen their grip on the sector as their combined market share [...]
A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today. [...]
SSE has revealed it is in early talks with the competitions watchdog over its plan to merge and spin off its [...]
The chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) committee has written to the the UK's competition [...]
Germany's RWE is considering ways to slash its €16.8bn (£15bn) stake in retail utility Innogy, including [...]
Npower has been written down by €480m (£428m) by its German owners following the UK government's crackdown [...]
Energy firm SSE today confirmed it has agreed the first steps of a proposed merger with German-owned Npower to [...]
Energy giant SSE yesterday revealed it is in talks with the German owners of rival Npower over plans to merge [...]
Prime Minister Theresa May could accelerate energy market reform, bringing forward plans within weeks after hinting [...]
A trio of challengers to the Big Six energy firms have come out in favour of new pricing restrictions as parliament [...]
UK households could be starting 2017 more than £250 worse off when dozens of fixed dual fuel energy tariffs finish [...]
Five of the UK’s Big Six energy suppliers have hiked the price of their cheapest fixed-rate tariffs since September, [...]
The average cost of the cheapest energy tariffs available in the UK has jumped by seven per cent in the last two [...]
Content tagged with "Npower"