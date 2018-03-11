Npower

E.On unveils a deal to buy RWE's Innogy in a major German energy shakeup

E.On unveils a deal to buy RWE's Innogy in a major German energy shakeup

German utility E.On has agreed to buy the control of Innogy from rival RWE under a complex deal that will shake [...]

11 March 2018
Views
213
The competitions watchdog has launched a probe of the SSE-Npower merger

The competitions watchdog has launched a probe of the SSE-Npower merger

The competitions watchdog has opened an investigation into the proposed merger of SSE's retail unit and German-owned Npower. [...]

28 February 2018
Views
974
The market share of the Big Six energy firms is now at a record low

The market share of the Big Six energy firms is now at a record low

The Big Six energy suppliers have been forced to loosen their grip on the sector as their combined market share [...]

28 February 2018
Views
248
New powers to cap energy tariffs are being pushed through parliament

New powers to cap energy tariffs are being pushed through parliament

A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today. [...]

26 February 2018
Views
157
SSE has started early talks with the CMA over its merger with Npower

SSE has started early talks with the CMA over its merger with Npower

SSE has revealed it is in early talks with the competitions watchdog over its plan to merge and spin off its [...]

31 January 2018
Shares
12
Views
1,282
Beis committee calls for CMA to investigate merger between SSE and Npower

Beis committee calls for CMA to investigate merger between SSE and Npower

The chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) committee has written to the the UK's competition [...]

4 December 2017
Views
372
German utility RWE mulls selling its stake in Innogy

German utility RWE mulls selling its stake in Innogy

Germany's RWE is considering ways to slash its €16.8bn (£15bn) stake in retail utility Innogy, including [...]

19 November 2017
Shares
17
Views
1,050
Innogy takes €480m Npower hit following Tory energy crackdown

Innogy takes €480m Npower hit following Tory energy crackdown

Npower has been written down by €480m (£428m) by its German owners following the UK government's crackdown [...]

13 November 2017
Views
257
SSE confirms agreement to merge with Npower as it reveals drop in profits

SSE confirms agreement to merge with Npower as it reveals drop in profits

Energy firm SSE today confirmed it has agreed the first steps of a proposed merger with German-owned Npower to [...]

8 November 2017
Shares
22
Views
1,348
And then there were five: Big Six firm SSE confirms Npower merger talks

And then there were five: Big Six firm SSE confirms Npower merger talks

Energy giant SSE yesterday revealed it is in talks with the German owners of rival Npower over plans to merge [...]

7 November 2017
Shares
21
Views
2,996
May likely to accelerate her energy market intervention

May likely to accelerate her energy market intervention

Prime Minister Theresa May could accelerate energy market reform, bringing forward plans within weeks after hinting [...]

19 March 2017
Shares
4
Views
391
Three challenger energy firms have come out in favour of a new price cap

Three challenger energy firms have come out in favour of a new price cap

A trio of challengers to the Big Six energy firms have come out in favour of new pricing restrictions as parliament [...]

16 March 2017
Views
466
Households could start 2017 £250 worse off as raft of energy deals finish

Households could start 2017 £250 worse off as raft of energy deals finish

UK households could be starting 2017 more than £250 worse off when dozens of fixed dual fuel energy tariffs finish [...]

19 December 2016
Views
89
Most Big Six energy firms have hiked their cheapest tariffs since September

Most Big Six energy firms have hiked their cheapest tariffs since September

Five of the UK’s Big Six energy suppliers have hiked the price of their cheapest fixed-rate tariffs since September, [...]

23 November 2016
Shares
2
Views
383
Average energy prices rise seven per cent in two months

Average energy prices rise seven per cent in two months

The average cost of the cheapest energy tariffs available in the UK has jumped by seven per cent in the last two [...]

8 November 2016
Shares
51
Views
351

Content tagged with "Npower"