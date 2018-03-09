All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 548.00p Today's change: +0.55%
Price: 548.00p 5 day change: +1.67%
Price: 548.00p 6 month change: +25.26%
Address: Victoria House, Victoria Road, Horley, Surrey, London
Phone: +44-(0)1293 772288
Fax: +44-(0)1293 772345
Website: www.millenniumhotels.co.uk
Millennium & Copthorne is the international hotel arm of the Hong Leong Group Singapore and operates nearly 90 four and five star hotels. It is Singapore's largest hotel chain and the 40th largest hotel group in the world.
