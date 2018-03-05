All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Address: Imperial House, Imperial Drive, Rayners Lane, Harrow, Middlesex, United Kingdom,London
Phone: +44 (0) 208 868 8899
Fax: +44 (0) 208 868 8767
Website: www.ladbrokesplc.com
Ladbrokes is now solely focused on betting and gaming following the disposal of its Hilton hotels arm. The group operates two online gambling sites and has a telephone betting operation alongside 2,000-plus betting shops in the UK, Ireland and Belgium.
