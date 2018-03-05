Ladbrokes (LAD)

Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Address: Imperial House, Imperial Drive, Rayners Lane, Harrow, Middlesex, United Kingdom,London
Phone: +44 (0) 208 868 8899
Fax: +44 (0) 208 868 8767
Website: www.ladbrokesplc.com

Ladbrokes is now solely focused on betting and gaming following the disposal of its Hilton hotels arm. The group operates two online gambling sites and has a telephone betting operation alongside 2,000-plus betting shops in the UK, Ireland and Belgium.

