Address: Tempsford Hall, Sandy, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1767 640 111
Fax: +44 (0) 1767 640 002
Website: www.kier.co.uk

Kier is a leading UK building and civil engineering contractor also specialising in private house building, facilities management, property development and the PFI. The group employs 7,500 people worldwide and has an annual turnover in excess of £1.6bn.

Kier is going to build Europe's first 360-degree cinema

Construction giant Kier has been selected to build Europe's first 360-degree cinema. [...]

8 March 2018
Kier Group has assured investors it's no Carillion, and shares are flying

Shares in construction and services company Kier Group jumped more than 12 per cent this morning after the construction [...]

25 January 2018
Kier keeps Carillion work on track with offer to pick up 200 employees

Construction and services firm Kier Group said today it has offered to take on more than 200 Carillion workers [...]

22 January 2018
Network Rail and Kier Group trigger contingency plans on Carillion collapse

Network Rail and Kier Group have both announced they are activating contingency plans following the collapse of [...]

15 January 2018
Shares in Kier Group rise as the firm continues to shrug off Brexit

Shares in Kier Group rose as much as nine per cent today after the company's annual profit increased as it remained [...]

21 September 2017
Rock solid: Kier Group issues confident interim results

Kier Group's share price climbed today are it posted a solid set of interim results. [...]

23 March 2017
Kier Group drives ahead with £140m Highways England contract win

FTSE 250-listed construction and engineering firm Kier Group has won a £140m contract to repair and maintain [...]

20 December 2016
Kier Group offloads Mouchel Consulting to WSP Global in £75m deal

London-listed construction firm Kier Group has sold Mouchel Consulting to Canada-based WSP Global for £75m.  [...]

12 October 2016
Kier Group has so far shrugged off the Brexit vote

Kier Group's shares rose as much as 8.13 per cent to 1,384.00p per share this morning, after the construction [...]

22 September 2016
Kier hails Hinkley go-ahead as a "major step" for UK nuclear

London-listed construction and civil engineering group Kier welcomed the government's final go-ahead for the [...]

15 September 2016
Kier has some healthy news this morning

Construction group Kier this morning announced it had scooped up to £5bn of potential new work, sending shares [...]

23 August 2016
Kier Group boss says Brexit uncertainty has not hurt business

Construction and property firm Kier Group today said trading is continuing in line with expectations - and the [...]

4 July 2016
Kier keen for Crossrail 2 after revenue jumps 30 per cent

Construction group Kier is set to win big from government infrastructure spending over coming years, following [...]

17 March 2016
Kier Group will raise £340m to pay for Mouchel

Construction group Kier will control 30 per cent of the UK’s road network if its proposed deal with international [...]

29 April 2015
