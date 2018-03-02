Ineos

Britain has secured enough gas to cancel its deficit warning

The UK's grid operator withdrew its gas deficit warning early this morning after it secured enough additional [...]

2 March 2018
Chemicals giant Ineos reports a record €2.5bn in 2017 earnings

Ineos, the chemicals giant owned by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, today announced its earnings rose to a record [...]

22 February 2018
Ineos is teaming up with a Mercedes-Benz subsidiary on "uncompromising" 4x4

Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos announced today it has brought German firm MBtech on board for work on its planned "spiritual [...]

14 February 2018
Ineos aims to restart Forties pipeline tonight after it unexpectedly shut

Chemicals giant Ineos plans to reopen the huge Forties pipeline system tonight after it unexpectedly shut this [...]

7 February 2018
Ineos hires former Bentley marketing boss for Land Rover Defender successor

Chemicals giant Ineos today announced it has hired the former marketing director of Bentley Motors to lead the [...]

22 January 2018
City Moves for 12 January 2018 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover investing, fashion and soft drinks. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

12 January 2018
Ineos to launch legal challenge to Scottish government's fracking ban

Energy and chemicals giant Ineos today revealed it has lodged a legal challenge to the Scottish government’s [...]

9 January 2018
The Forties pipeline is expected to restart early next year

The major Forties pipeline system in the North Sea is expected to restart early next year as work to repair a [...]

21 December 2017
Brent crude oil prices climb past $65 a barrel on Forties pipeline shutdown

Brent crude oil prices shot up more than one per cent today to break $65 a barrel and reach their highest level [...]

12 December 2017
A major oil pipeline is shutting down to fix a crack

One of the oldest and largest pipeline systems in the North Sea will be shut down due to a cracked pipe. [...]

11 December 2017
Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos has just made another huge acquisition

Ineos, the chemicals giant owned by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, as been shopping again, buying a majority share [...]

21 November 2017
