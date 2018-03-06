House of Fraser

House of Fraser owner in talks over sale of 51pc stake

The owner of House of Fraser is in advanced talks over the sale of a 51 per cent stake in the business. [...]

6 March 2018
416
Trouble in store for House of Fraser as credit insurer pulls cover

A credit insurer has pulled cover on House of Fraser, underscoring the difficulties faced by the department store [...]

4 February 2018
1
2,388
House of Fraser boss says businesses need a "signal" on Brexit

House of Fraser boss Yuan Yafei, who also chairs Sanpower Group, has said business needs a "signal" on the kind [...]

30 January 2018
2
3,176
Marks and Spencer's troubles reflect high street struggles

The results are finally in, and what was suspected is now certain: Christmas was better than it has been for a [...]

12 January 2018
984
House of Fraser reports on dismal festive sales as it cuts discounts

House of Fraser reported dismal sales in the run-up to Christmas as it struggled to cash in on the busiest time [...]

11 January 2018
606
British Cycling just hired House of Fraser's boss in governance "new era"

British Cycling has picked the boss of House of Fraser as its new independent chair, marking a "new era" in the [...]

10 January 2018
1
300
House of Fraser appeals for landlord support to cut rents

UK department store House of Fraser has appealed to its landlords for “support”, asking them to reduce rents [...]

6 January 2018
1
804
Fresh woes for retail tycoon Christo Wiese as agency downgrades New Look

South African tycoon Christo Wiese is facing yet more turmoil after a top credit agency slashed its rating on [...]

10 December 2017
1,162
HoF boss: Retailer "starved of investment for many years" as profits drop

House of Fraser's new chief executive has claimed the department stores has been "starved of investment for many [...]

20 September 2017
5
753
Meet the firm which hopes to solve the late payment problem

Most firms just aren’t ready for the tsunami of changes around working capital which will hit British businesses [...]

7 September 2017
31
725
House of Fraser appoints Goodwood's Alex Williamson as new chief

House of Fraser has appointed Alex Williamson, boss of Goodwood Estate, as its new chief executive. [...]

11 May 2017
780
House of Fraser buys Issa from Camilla Al Fayed

House of Fraser has acquired Issa, the high-end brand that collapsed after the Duchess of Cambridge wore one of [...]

8 May 2017
2
818
House of Fraser more than doubled its profits last year

Department store chain House of Fraser today revealed a 161 per cent spike in pre-tax profits for 2016, following [...]

18 April 2017
1
458
Debenhams is gearing up to improve its leisure offering

DEBENHAMS CEO Sergio Bucher is expected to announce an overhaul of the chain's 165 stores this week, in line with [...]

17 April 2017
5
368
House of Fraser owner pulls investment in digital challenger bank Tandem

Sanpower, the Chinese conglomerate which owns House of Fraser, has been forced to pull back on a multimillion [...]

20 March 2017
84
3,667

