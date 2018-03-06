The owner of House of Fraser is in advanced talks over the sale of a 51 per cent stake in the business. [...]
A credit insurer has pulled cover on House of Fraser, underscoring the difficulties faced by the department store [...]
House of Fraser boss Yuan Yafei, who also chairs Sanpower Group, has said business needs a "signal" on the kind [...]
The results are finally in, and what was suspected is now certain: Christmas was better than it has been for a [...]
House of Fraser reported dismal sales in the run-up to Christmas as it struggled to cash in on the busiest time [...]
British Cycling has picked the boss of House of Fraser as its new independent chair, marking a "new era" in the [...]
UK department store House of Fraser has appealed to its landlords for “support”, asking them to reduce rents [...]
South African tycoon Christo Wiese is facing yet more turmoil after a top credit agency slashed its rating on [...]
House of Fraser's new chief executive has claimed the department stores has been "starved of investment for many [...]
Most firms just aren’t ready for the tsunami of changes around working capital which will hit British businesses [...]
House of Fraser has appointed Alex Williamson, boss of Goodwood Estate, as its new chief executive. [...]
House of Fraser has acquired Issa, the high-end brand that collapsed after the Duchess of Cambridge wore one of [...]
Department store chain House of Fraser today revealed a 161 per cent spike in pre-tax profits for 2016, following [...]
DEBENHAMS CEO Sergio Bucher is expected to announce an overhaul of the chain's 165 stores this week, in line with [...]
Sanpower, the Chinese conglomerate which owns House of Fraser, has been forced to pull back on a multimillion [...]
