Glencore (GLEN)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 369.80p Today's change: +1.79%

Price: 369.80p 5 day change: +0.67%

Price: 369.80p 6 month change: +1.71%

Contact details

Address: Queensway House, Hilgrove Street, St Helier, Jersey
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.glencore.com

Company information

Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Glencore International is a global producer and marketer of commodities. The firm, listed on the FTSE 100 index in London, has activities across a range of industries, including production, processing, refining, transporting, financing, storage and supply. Glencore employs 2,700 people in its marketing operations, while its industrial operations directly or indirectly employ over 54,800 worldwide.

US markets drop as trade war threats heat up

US markets drop as trade war threats heat up

US stocks started the day on the back foot as fears of a looming trade war grew. [...]

7 March 2018
Views
173
Glencore celebrates its "strongest year on record" with a bumper dividend

Glencore celebrates its "strongest year on record" with a bumper dividend

Glencore has hailed its 2017 performance as the "strongest on record" as an upswing in commodity prices boosted [...]

21 February 2018
Views
298
Glencore expects copper and cobalt output to shine in 2018

Glencore expects copper and cobalt output to shine in 2018

Glencore expects copper output to rise to nearly 1.5m tonnes in 2018 as it ramps up production at a mine in the [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
49
Views
318
Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance snaps up coking coal mine from Glencore

Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance snaps up coking coal mine from Glencore

Industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance has agreed to buy Glencore's Tahmoor coking coal mine in Australia [...]

2 January 2018
Views
249
Glencore says it is "best placed" for the electric vehicle revolution

Glencore says it is "best placed" for the electric vehicle revolution

Mining and trading giant Glencore has argued it is the best large resources firm to tackle the coming rise in [...]

12 December 2017
Views
289
Rio Tinto scraps plans to appoint Tory chief Davis

Rio Tinto scraps plans to appoint Tory chief Davis

Mining giant Rio Tinto has scrapped plans to appoint the chief exec of the Conservative party as its new chairman, [...]

26 November 2017
Views
292
Glencore lifts guidance for its key trading unit

Glencore lifts guidance for its key trading unit

Although Glencore cut production guidance for its core commodities in a third-quarter production report, the [...]

30 October 2017
Views
140
Higher commodity prices help boost Glencore earnings

Higher commodity prices help boost Glencore earnings

Glencore's earnings jumped in the first half of the year, due to higher commodity prices and cost cutting measures [...]

10 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
415
Glencore finally snaps up a stake in Australian coal assets for $1bn

Glencore finally snaps up a stake in Australian coal assets for $1bn

Glencore has agreed to buy a 49 per cent stake in coal mines in the Hunter Valley region of Australia for $1.1bn [...]

27 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
99
Glencore copper production falls nine per cent in first half

Glencore copper production falls nine per cent in first half

Commodity mining and trading giant Glencore reduced its guidance for full-year results almost across the board [...]

27 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
200
FTSE 100 miners' shares rise on encouraging China GDP figures

FTSE 100 miners' shares rise on encouraging China GDP figures

Mining shares swelled today after fresh data showed the Chinese economy grew faster than expected in the second [...]

17 July 2017
Shares
6
Views
282
UK dividend payments soar to record high of £33.3bn for the second quarter

UK dividend payments soar to record high of £33.3bn for the second quarter

Dividends paid out by UK firms have hit an all-time record of £33.3bn for the second quarter of 2017. [...]

17 July 2017
Shares
13
Views
1,761
Rio Tinto shareholders approve Yancoal's $2.69bn coal assets bid

Rio Tinto shareholders approve Yancoal's $2.69bn coal assets bid

Shareholders in mining giant Rio Tinto have voted to approve a $2.69bn (£2.07bn) bid from China's Yancoal for its [...]

29 June 2017
Shares
2
Views
152
Rio Tinto backs Yancoal's bid for coal assets in a blow to Glencore

Rio Tinto backs Yancoal's bid for coal assets in a blow to Glencore

A bidding war over Rio Tinto's Australian coal assets is heating up as the mining giant backed a fresh offer from China's [...]

26 June 2017
Shares
3
Views
95
Glencore and Yancoal on the brink of a bidding war over Rio Tinto assets

Glencore and Yancoal on the brink of a bidding war over Rio Tinto assets

A potential bidding war is opening up between two mining heavyweights over the sale of Rio Tinto's Coal & [...]

12 June 2017
Views
154

