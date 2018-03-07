All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 369.80p Today's change: +1.79%
Price: 369.80p 5 day change: +0.67%
Price: 369.80p 6 month change: +1.71%
Address: Queensway House, Hilgrove Street, St Helier, Jersey
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.glencore.com
Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Glencore International is a global producer and marketer of commodities. The firm, listed on the FTSE 100 index in London, has activities across a range of industries, including production, processing, refining, transporting, financing, storage and supply. Glencore employs 2,700 people in its marketing operations, while its industrial operations directly or indirectly employ over 54,800 worldwide.
