All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 435.10p Today's change: +3.25%
Price: 435.10p 5 day change: +3.52%
Price: 435.10p 6 month change: +32.98%
Address: PO Box 55, Ipsley House, Ipsley Church Lane, Redditch, Worcestershire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0)1527 517 715
Fax: +44 (0)1527 517 700
Website: www.gkn.com
Engineer GKN is responsible for making most of the cars around the world move. It designs and manufactures drive shafts and axle joints and dominates its field. Its other businesses include metallurgical powders but it is the car side of the business that now dominates the group's operations. GKN employs over 48,000 people within its companies and joint ventures in more than 30 countries.
