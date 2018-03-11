GKN (GKN)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 435.10p Today's change: +3.25%

Price: 435.10p 5 day change: +3.52%

Price: 435.10p 6 month change: +32.98%

Contact details

Address: PO Box 55, Ipsley House, Ipsley Church Lane, Redditch, Worcestershire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0)1527 517 715
Fax: +44 (0)1527 517 700
Website: www.gkn.com

Company information

Engineer GKN is responsible for making most of the cars around the world move. It designs and manufactures drive shafts and axle joints and dominates its field. Its other businesses include metallurgical powders but it is the car side of the business that now dominates the group's operations. GKN employs over 48,000 people within its companies and joint ventures in more than 30 countries.

Melrose mulls sweetening its bid for GKN as the deadline nears

Melrose mulls sweetening its bid for GKN as the deadline nears

The clock is ticking on industrial turnaround specialist Melrose as the firm enters its final week to revise [...]

11 March 2018
Views
428
GKN seals $6.1bn Dana auto tie-up deal to dampen Melrose takeover hopes

GKN seals $6.1bn Dana auto tie-up deal to dampen Melrose takeover hopes

Engineering giant GKN, which is currently trying to fend off a £7.4bn bid from turnaround investor Melrose Industries, [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
7
Views
698
Melrose shareholders give the green light to £7.4bn GKN bid

Melrose shareholders give the green light to £7.4bn GKN bid

Shareholders in turnaround firm Melrose Industries voted almost unanimously in favour of a £7.4bn hostile [...]

8 March 2018
Views
356
GKN close to deal with Dana in move which could scupper Melrose bid

GKN close to deal with Dana in move which could scupper Melrose bid

Engineering giant GKN, which is currently trying to fend off a £7.4bn bid from turnaround investor Melrose Industries, [...]

7 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,710
DEBATE: Should the government block the Melrose takeover bid for GKN?

DEBATE: Should the government block the Melrose takeover bid for GKN?

Should the government block the Melrose takeover bid for UK engineering giant GKN? [...]

7 March 2018
Views
539
Takeover decisions should not be subject to political caprice

Takeover decisions should not be subject to political caprice

Humankind has yet to come up with a fairer or more effective system for distributing resources than a marketplace [...]

7 March 2018
Views
198
GKN boss evades grilling on whether jobs will grow if Melrose bid fails

GKN boss evades grilling on whether jobs will grow if Melrose bid fails

Top executives at beleaguered engineering giant GKN refused to confirm whether the firm would create more jobs [...]

6 March 2018
Views
401
Cohort of MPs call for Melrose's bid for GKN to be blocked

Cohort of MPs call for Melrose's bid for GKN to be blocked

A group of 16 MPs have written to business secretary Greg Clark calling for the government to block Melrose's [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
180
Pensions watchdog "concerned" Melrose bid for GKN could damage pension fund

Pensions watchdog "concerned" Melrose bid for GKN could damage pension fund

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has expressed concerns that the hostile bid for GKN by US engineering firm Melrose [...]

6 March 2018
Views
175
GKN confirms it is in talks with US firm Dana over a sale of its auto unit

GKN confirms it is in talks with US firm Dana over a sale of its auto unit

GKN has confirmed it has held talks with Dana Incorporated over a potential sale of its driveline unit. [...]

2 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
613
A senior Tory politician has raised more concerns over Melrose's GKN bid

A senior Tory politician has raised more concerns over Melrose's GKN bid

Conservative politician Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands, has written to business secretary Greg Clark [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
5
Views
305
Advisory group warns Melrose shareholders against hostile bid for GKN

Advisory group warns Melrose shareholders against hostile bid for GKN

Turnaround group Melrose Industries has stumbled across another potential hurdle to buying out engineering giant [...]

27 February 2018
Views
774
GKN's profits have soared amid its battle with Melrose

GKN's profits have soared amid its battle with Melrose

Engineering giant GKN revealed profit in 2017 more than doubled as it battles against a £7.4bn hostile bid [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
823
Melrose's bid for GKN has been approved by US and Canadian regulators

Melrose's bid for GKN has been approved by US and Canadian regulators

Industrial turnaround specialist Melrose has received regulatory approval in the US and Canada for its £7.4bn [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
10
Views
224
GKN workers to lobby against Melrose bid as results show sliding profits

GKN workers to lobby against Melrose bid as results show sliding profits

Workers at beleaguered engineering giant GKN are set to take to the streets outside Westminster on Wednesday to [...]

25 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
1,448

