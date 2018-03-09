British American Tobacco (BATS)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 4273.50p Today's change: +0.28%

Price: 4273.50p 5 day change: +1.75%

Price: 4273.50p 6 month change: -11.21%

Contact details

Address: Globe House, 4 Temple Place, London, United Kingdom
Phone: 44 (0)20 7845 1000
Fax: 44 (0)20 7240 0555
Website: www.bat.com

Company information

British American Tobacco was founded in 1902 as a joint venture between the UK's Imperial Tobacco Company and the American Tobacco Company. It is second only to Philip Morris in the World cigarette market, with more than 300 brands sold in around 180 markets.

Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?

Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?

Despite the phrase “Disruptive technology” being coined by Harvard Business School professor Clayton M Christensen [...]

9 March 2018
Views
1,229
Vaping industry welcomes expert backing of e-cigarettes

Vaping industry welcomes expert backing of e-cigarettes

The tobacco and vaping industries have greeted a new report by Public Health England which found that e-cigarettes [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
23
Views
500
The unprofitable reality of tobacco stocks

The unprofitable reality of tobacco stocks

Chestnuts may be roasting on an open fire – at least on the speakers of every shop we have visited since October [...]

28 December 2017
Shares
2
Views
1,093
Saudi tobacco tax to drag on BAT's growth

Saudi tobacco tax to drag on BAT's growth

Taxes in Saudi Arabia and some surrounding countries are expected to weigh on British American Tobacco's growth [...]

13 December 2017
Views
271
The investment decision that haunts me most

The investment decision that haunts me most

With the clocks going back this Sunday we got to talking about the one hour from our lives we would want to [...]

31 October 2017
Shares
1
Views
401
British American Tobacco is targeting £1bn in revenue from vapes business

British American Tobacco is targeting £1bn in revenue from vapes business

British American Tobacco (BAT) will today outline plans to expand its next generation products (NGP) business. [...]

25 October 2017
Shares
14
Views
546
How tobacco stocks could now be damaging to your wealth

How tobacco stocks could now be damaging to your wealth

A month has now passed since tobacco businesses – and their share prices – were sent reeling by a US regulatory [...]

4 September 2017
Views
841
As e-cigarette sales heat up, BAT shakes up its corporate structure

As e-cigarette sales heat up, BAT shakes up its corporate structure

British American Tobacco (BAT) has created a new role of chief operating officer as it shakes up its corporate structure [...]

31 August 2017
Shares
17
Views
567
BAT to launch huge bond offering to fund Reynolds takeover

BAT to launch huge bond offering to fund Reynolds takeover

British American Tobacco (BAT) plans to sell $17.25bn (£13.29bn) of debt to fund the company's $49.4bn acquisition [...]

8 August 2017
Shares
4
Views
750
FTSE 100 chief executive pay drops 17 per cent: Here are the top earners

FTSE 100 chief executive pay drops 17 per cent: Here are the top earners

The pay of FTSE 100 bosses fell by nearly a fifth last year on the back of growing investor pressure for restraint.  [...]

3 August 2017
Shares
35
Views
1,776
British American Tobacco shares tumble as SFO launches investigation

British American Tobacco shares tumble as SFO launches investigation

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened an investigation into British American Tobacco, the FTSE 100-listed [...]

1 August 2017
Shares
6
Views
1,453
Brent reaches two-month high as British American Tobacco smokes FTSE 100

Brent reaches two-month high as British American Tobacco smokes FTSE 100

Brent crude oil prices rallied to their highest point in almost two months today amid otherwise limp UK markets. [...]

28 July 2017
Shares
6
Views
721
Here's why shares in British American Tobacco just plunged 11 per cent

Here's why shares in British American Tobacco just plunged 11 per cent

Shares in British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands suddenly fell in late trading in London after the US Food [...]

28 July 2017
Shares
16
Views
5,031
British American Tobacco turns to next-gen products as smoking wanes

British American Tobacco turns to next-gen products as smoking wanes

British American Tobacco (BAT) reported improved profits and revenue in the six months to 30 June, even as cigarette [...]

27 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
648
Cigarette sales seen going up in smoke at British American Tobacco

Cigarette sales seen going up in smoke at British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco (BAT), one of the world's largest tobacco companies, is expected to reveal it sold fewer [...]

23 July 2017
Shares
7
Views
1,895

