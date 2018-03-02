Alphabet

2017 company earnings in graphs

Each week during the earnings season, Charles Stanley Earnings Tracker looks at reported earnings from major markets [...]

2 March 2018
Soros sells Facebook stake after blasting tech giants – but ups Twitter

Soros Fund Management, the firm run by billionaire hedgie manager George Soros, has finally sold its stake in [...]

15 February 2018
Unilever threatens to pull advertising spend with tech giants

One of the world's biggest advertisers is threatening to slash the amount of cash it spends with tech companies if [...]

12 February 2018
Tough questions need answering if firms are to tackle the rising techlash

Big tech had a great time last year. Earnings for major players like Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet were [...]

6 February 2018
Alphabet delivers mixed quarter as bottom line fails to impress

Google-owner Alphabet disappointed investors this evening after posting below par fourth-quarter earnings. [...]

2 February 2018
Apple, Amazon and Alphabet in $1 trillion race

The race to become the first $1 trillion (£701bn) tech giant encountered fresh twists and turns last night as [...]

1 February 2018
Europe lacks giant tech stocks - but may lead the 'industrial internet'

In the US, tech firms have been responsible for 42 per cent of the rise in the value of the US stock market since [...]

1 February 2018
Wall Street may be calming down after its month long rally

Wall Street’s bull run had been due a reality check for weeks. Yet when it eventually came, the only surprise [...]

1 February 2018
Will Apple take the Dow over 27,000 this week?

How much higher, and how quickly, can Wall Street rise? It’s a question this column has asked a couple of times, [...]

30 January 2018
The "big tech" backlash has yet to reach Wall Street

A flurry of earnings from the world's biggest tech companies are this week expected to show consumer and investor [...]

28 January 2018
George Soros accuses tech giants of 'deliberately engineering addiction'

Hedge fund veteran George Soros launched an attack on social media giants such as Facebook and Google tonight, [...]

25 January 2018
Google has signed a partnership with this Chinese tech giant

Google has signed a tie-up with Tencent in a bid to enhance its presence in China. [...]

19 January 2018
Google secretly acquired a UK startup that could make smartphone speakers obsolete

Google quietly acquired a UK tech startup without anyone noticing - until now that is. [...]

11 January 2018
Eric Schmidt is stepping down as the executive chairman of Alphabet

The executive chairman of the board of directors at Alphabet, Google's parent company, will step down next month, [...]

21 December 2017
Lyft's finally hit the accelerator on international expansion plans

Ride-hailing startup Lyft has unveiled its intensions for expanding outside the US for the first time just weeks [...]

13 November 2017
It looks like another EU antitrust fine is coming for a US tech giant

Brussels is preparing to slap Google with another fine just months after a record $2.4bn penalty for anti-competitive [...]

12 November 2017
Look, no humans! Google's self-driving car fleet hits roads without drivers

Google's fleet of self-driving cars have hit the roads without a human driver for the first time. [...]

7 November 2017
Jeff Bezos just became the richest man in the world (again)

Jess Bezos has become the richest man in the world after Amazon shares shot up more than 10 per cent, taking them [...]

27 October 2017
Google owner Alphabet joins the tech party as shares soar on bumper results

Among tonight's wave of results from US tech giants, Google's parent firm, was among those toasting a bumper quarter. [...]

26 October 2017
What to expect from Alphabet's latest earnings

The advertising juggernaut that is Google and its parent company Alphabet is expected to continue raking it in. [...]

25 October 2017
Alphabet just backed Lyft in a $1bn funding round

Alphabet has led a $1bn investment in ride-hailing app Lyft, even though it's also an investor in its rival Uber. [...]

19 October 2017
Google's building its own smart city in Toronto. Why not London next?

Google's parent company Alphabet is building its own city, where it will tackle some of the most pressing issues [...]

18 October 2017
A Silicon Valley giant's delivering burritos by drone in the Aussie outback

While Amazon might have gone for the green pastures of Cambridgeshire for its first commercial drone flight, [...]

17 October 2017
Speculation that Google's buying HTC just rocketed after this market update

Trading of shares in smartphone maker HTC will be halted pending an announcement, fuelling speculation of a [...]

20 September 2017
Digital London: How we can remain a capital of innovation

London is the world’s business capital and the engine of Britain’s economy. Our city has always been an incredible [...]

14 September 2017
AI can liberate humans to lead happier lives, if we get it right

Discussions around artificial intelligence (AI) provoke both excitement and fear in strong measure. [...]

11 September 2017
Google will hit back over its €2.4bn EU fine: Here's what you need to know

Google is getting ready to extend its already-lengthy dispute with the European Union over a record €2.4bn (£2.2bn) [...]

10 September 2017
Solar, bitcoin, tech, Tesla and tea: seven important investment charts

Each month, writers at Schroders pull together the most intriguing charts of the month. [...]

5 September 2017
Google submits documents to comply with EU antitrust order

Tech giant Google has submitted documents outlining how it will comply with an EU antitrust order and stop favouring [...]

29 August 2017
Google boss Sundar Pichai's note to staff in full responding to THAT memo

Google has made public a note sent to staff by top boss Sundar Pichai, in which he responds to a storm around [...]

8 August 2017
