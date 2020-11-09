Bad connection: Zoom shares sink in pre-trading after Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthough

Video-conferencing software firm Zoom shares sunk in Wall Street pre-trading after positive signs of a Covid-19 vaccine breakthough.

Zoom shares closed around $500 per share on Friday, but crashed to $460 is Monday pre-trading in New York.

Pfizer said this morning its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 based on initial self-reported data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic.

Read more: Zoom and Instagram brand values jump as tech firms get Covid-19 boost

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are the first pharmaceutical firms to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

The companies said they have so far found no serious safety concerns.

Pfizer expects to seek US emergency use authorization later this month.

Zoom has been one of the few companies to see its value rocket during the pandemic.

Read more: Breaking: Coronavirus breakthrough as Pfizer vaccine ‘more than 90 per cent effective’

The video conferencing app became a mainstay of work-from-home settings during the pandemic.

Shares in the company rose from $70 in February to more than $560 over the last nine months.

Before-and-after hours trading in the US is known to be volatile, so all eyes will be on the Wall Street open this afternoon.