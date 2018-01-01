M&A

Intel could intervene in Broadcom's pursuit of Qualcomm

Intel could launch bid for tech company Broadcom
James Booth
James Booth | Staff

Melrose mulls sweetening its bid for GKN as the deadline nears
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith

GKN seals $6.1bn Dana auto tie-up deal to dampen Melrose takeover hopes
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith

Insurance M&A volume increased in H2 2017

James Booth
James Booth | Staff

Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?

Tossed acquires City healthy lunch favourite Vital Ingredient

Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Fever Tree delivery firm Downton snapped up by private equity in £75m deal

Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

GKN close to deal with Dana in move which could scupper Melrose bid
Lucy White
Lucy White

Takeover decisions should not be subject to political caprice
Julian Harris
Julian Harris

Foreign M&A interest in UK dies down after post-Brexit hype

Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

GKN boss evades grilling on whether jobs will grow if Melrose bid fails

Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Cohort of MPs call for Melrose's bid for GKN to be blocked

Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Here's why shares in this FTSE 100 box maker are soaring

Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

William Hill has sold its Australian business for £168m
Alys Key
Alys Key

M&A: Most viewed

GKN's driveline business makes components for businesses such as Volkswagen

GKN close to deal with Dana in move which could scupper Melrose bid
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Insurance M&A volume increased in H2 2017
James Booth
James Booth

GKN seals $6.1bn Dana auto tie-up deal to dampen Melrose takeover hopes
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith

Fever Tree delivery firm Downton snapped up by private equity in £75m deal

Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Melrose mulls sweetening its bid for GKN as the deadline nears

Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Melrose shareholders give the green light to £7.4bn GKN bid

Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Tossed acquires City healthy lunch favourite Vital Ingredient

Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff