Intel could launch bid for tech company Broadcom
James Booth
| Staff
Melrose mulls sweetening its bid for GKN as the deadline nears
Courtney Goldsmith
GKN seals $6.1bn Dana auto tie-up deal to dampen Melrose takeover hopes
Rebecca Smith
Melrose mulls sweetening its bid for GKN as the deadline nears
Courtney Goldsmith
GKN seals $6.1bn Dana auto tie-up deal to dampen Melrose takeover hopes
Rebecca Smith
William Hill has sold its Australian business for £168m
Alys Key
Insurance M&A volume increased in H2 2017
James Booth
| Staff
Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?
Tossed acquires City healthy lunch favourite Vital Ingredient
Alys Key
| Staff
Fever Tree delivery firm Downton snapped up by private equity in £75m deal
Lucy White
| Staff
GKN close to deal with Dana in move which could scupper Melrose bid
Lucy White
Takeover decisions should not be subject to political caprice
Julian Harris
Foreign M&A interest in UK dies down after post-Brexit hype
Lucy White
| Staff
GKN boss evades grilling on whether jobs will grow if Melrose bid fails
Lucy White
| Staff
Cohort of MPs call for Melrose's bid for GKN to be blocked
Lucy White
| Staff
Here's why shares in this FTSE 100 box maker are soaring
Alys Key
| Staff
William Hill has sold its Australian business for £168m
Alys Key
