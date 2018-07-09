Another London craft brewer sold as Lion gobbles up Fourpure

Alys Key

London craft brewer Fourpure has been bought out by Australian beer giant Lion for an undisclosed sum.

The Aussie company has taken full ownership of the Bermondsey-based brewery, but both founders have said they will remain involved with the business.

Brothers Dan and Tom Lowe started the business in 2013. It has since expanded, earlier this year putting £2.5m into expanding its brewery.

"While in four short years Fourpure has grown to become one of London’s leading independent modern craft brewers, we knew we couldn’t take the next adventure alone," said Daniel Lowe.

"We met Lion towards the end of our process after a wide range of funding options had been considered, and quickly realised we had a shared vision and values.”

Lion's international business was launched in 2015 to sell a range of Australian and New Zealand craft beers in the UK and Europe. It has identified the UK as an area for special focus.

"We’re making real progress in making our craft beers like Little Creatures available in the UK and Europe and we see some great opportunities to work together to get these and Fourpure’s brews in the hands of more beer lovers," commented Lion global markets director Matt Tapper.

